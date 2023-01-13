Author Mike Alan Smiddy’s New Book, "Pivotal Journey," Follows an Assortment of Short Stories in Which the Author's Path in Life Was Forever Changed in an Instant

Recent release “Pivotal Journey: Texas Roots, Moments, and People,” from Covenant Books author Mike Alan Smiddy, is an assortment of moments throughout the author's life that have had a profound impact on him. Using his life story, Smiddy invites readers to an unforgettable story that highlights how one pivotal moment in time can forever change a life.