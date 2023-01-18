Alison M. Allain’s New Book, "The Rainbow Code," is an Insightful Deep Dive Into the Color Spectrum and the Meaning of Colors as Interpreted Through God’s Teachings

Recent release “The Rainbow Code: The Universal Language of Color Spectrum (Through the Lens of Scripture),” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alison M. Allain, is an engaging look at the meaning of colors through the Bible’s teachings. Using excerpts from Scripture as well as her knowledge of chromatics, Allain’s book is a unique and refreshing way to study the color spectrum.