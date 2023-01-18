Alison M. Allain’s New Book, "The Rainbow Code," is an Insightful Deep Dive Into the Color Spectrum and the Meaning of Colors as Interpreted Through God’s Teachings
Recent release “The Rainbow Code: The Universal Language of Color Spectrum (Through the Lens of Scripture),” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alison M. Allain, is an engaging look at the meaning of colors through the Bible’s teachings. Using excerpts from Scripture as well as her knowledge of chromatics, Allain’s book is a unique and refreshing way to study the color spectrum.
Goodyear, AZ, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alison M. Allain, a Catholic school graduate and Bible student of twenty-five years, has completed her new book, “The Rainbow Code: The Universal Language of Color Spectrum (Through the Lens of Scripture)”: an eye-opening and knowledgeable overview of chromatics, the study of colors, and God’s vision for each color.
“Did you know that the color spectrum conveys a language or a secret code of its very own?” asks author Alison M. Allain. “As we study the Scriptures, we discover that God not only has created color but also delights in color and gives specific meanings to each and every hue! Just as in a majestic rainbow, a beautiful sunset, a vivid garden, a coat of many colors, and a breastplate with multicolored gemstones, color tells a part of the story if we listen closely.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alison M. Allain’s fascinating tale details the origin of each color and looks to the Scriptures to define common themes in each one. Allain, a scholar of chromatics, gives readers an intriguing look at the history of color. She believes that color is the one common ground that can unite all of humanity.
According to Allain, “Color gives us a deeper insight into spiritual truths, wisdom, prophecy, and understanding of everyday life. The history of color is relevant—personally, interpersonally, and globally.” “The Rainbow Code” includes excerpts from the Scriptures that provide context so that readers can meditate on God’s meaning and intention behind colors. Along with thought-provoking questions at the end of each chapter, Allain provides readers with a helpful workbook to gain a more comprehensive grasp on the universal language of colors.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Rainbow Code: The Universal Language of Color Spectrum (Through the Lens of Scripture)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
