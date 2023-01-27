Author Karen Henderson’s New Book, "TZ's Return to the Garden," is a Colorful Kid’s Tale About the Adventures of TZ and All His Friends
Recent release “TZ's Return to the Garden,” from Covenant Books author Karen Henderson, is a new children’s book that follows the experiences of TZ and his friends as they wait to enter the Gates of Wisdom and Freedom.
Jacksonville, FL, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Karen Henderson, Florida resident and writer, has completed her new book, “TZ's Return to the Garden”: a fun and adventurous look into the life and happenings of TZ and his friends.
Henderson’s writing brings so much to young readers, as she writes, “Continuing the goal of writing stories that are entertaining, educational, and encouraging, Karen gives her characters opportunities to show acts of kindness and respect and to teach while keeping a sense of whimsy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karen Henderson’s new book follows the tale of TZ and his friends, Paislee and Olive, as they all wait to enter the Gates of Wisdom and Freedom. The friends anxiously await this opportunity and hope they are right on time. They must look in unexpected places to find help and discover what happened to their old friends, the gnomes, and to TZ’s family. The loving friends hope they are not too late and that the Spaghetti Moss Zombie has not taken control.
Young readers are taken on a fantastic journey with TZ and his friends. Henderson hopes to encourage play with this new installment of the adventures of TZ, “It is Karen’s pleasure to share TZ’s Return to the Garden, and she hopes that her readers will look at the world around them and be encouraged to create their own stories.” This book is sure to open the minds of young readers everywhere.
Readers can purchase “TZ's Return to the Garden” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
