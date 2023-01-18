Author Barbara Hatlaban’s New Book, "The Circle," is an Intriguing Novel About a Troubled Marriage with a Valuable Lesson at Its Core
Recent release “The Circle,” from Covenant Books author Barbara Hatlaban, is a fascinating novel that takes readers inside a troubled marriage, offering thought-provoking truths at its core.
Charleston, SC, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Hatlaban, who was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, has completed her new book, “The Circle”: a riveting novel that offers a meaningful message.
Author Barbara Hatlaban lived in various places growing up but considers her hometown to be Long Prairie, Minnesota. She moved to New York City in her twenties to work at LaGuardia Airport and met her husband there. Barbara and Steve raised twins in Indianapolis. Barbara was an airline ticket agent, and Steve was a chef. They spent most of their working years in Indianapolis but, after retirement, left the snow belt for sunny South Carolina. The pandemic of 2020 struck after Barbara and Steve relocated. “The Circle” was born as a pandemic project.
Barbara begins, “Ouch! My foot hit a patch of wet leaves, and I went down hard on my back. Blue skies. White clouds. Right where they should be. I lay there for just a moment, staring at the sky, my head ringing. Every child under the age of twelve in the town of Gibeah must have been out in the field that afternoon, celebrating a perfect spring day. I got up, shook my head, and rubbed my scraped elbow. I quickly grabbed my stick as the tightly rolled ball of rags came my way. The ball was in the control of one of the larger boys. He was pretty fast, but I was faster. I darted out with my stick, inserted myself practically under his arm, and whacked the ball away from him. The ball was mine, and it changed direction with a swat of my stick.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Barbara Hatlaban’s new book is an enthralling read that keeps readers excited to learn what will unfold next.
Readers can purchase “The Circle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
