B.B. Allen’s New Book, "New Jericho," Follows One Team's Perilous Fight Against Dangerous Enemies That Threaten Their City, While Barely Holding Themselves Together
New York, NY, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author B.B. Allen, who resides in Kentucky with his two children and works tool and die, has completed his most recent book, “New Jericho”: a captivating science fiction fantasy that centers around the massive city of New Jericho and follows one man’s journey to fight back against the evil creatures that constantly terrorize its citizens.
“New Jericho is under threat by devils hell-bent on resetting the world, but Royce and his crew will not let them win without a deadly fight,” writes Allen. “Though experienced in fighting in the streets, Royce learns quickly he is called to rely on his family and friends to face more challenging altercations. But can his family put aside their hostile relationships long enough to face down vampires, werewolves, shape-shifters, and more? Using technology, magic, and supernatural abilities, the team battles multiple adversaries both outside of and within themselves.”
Published by Fulton Books, B.B. Allen’s book is an enthralling epic that will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Royce’s fight for survival against the supernatural beings that threaten New Jericho’s very way of life. Expertly paced and brimming with brilliant world building, Allen weaves a stirring adventure that will leave readers breathless and desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “New Jericho” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“New Jericho is under threat by devils hell-bent on resetting the world, but Royce and his crew will not let them win without a deadly fight,” writes Allen. “Though experienced in fighting in the streets, Royce learns quickly he is called to rely on his family and friends to face more challenging altercations. But can his family put aside their hostile relationships long enough to face down vampires, werewolves, shape-shifters, and more? Using technology, magic, and supernatural abilities, the team battles multiple adversaries both outside of and within themselves.”
Published by Fulton Books, B.B. Allen’s book is an enthralling epic that will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Royce’s fight for survival against the supernatural beings that threaten New Jericho’s very way of life. Expertly paced and brimming with brilliant world building, Allen weaves a stirring adventure that will leave readers breathless and desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “New Jericho” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories