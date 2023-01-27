Eric Washington’s New Book, "Getting Back Up After the Death of a Child," is a Series of Blogs Detailing How the Author Managed to Continue on After Losing His Son
Derby, CT, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Eric Washington, a loving husband and father who works in property management, has completed his most recent book, “Getting Back Up After the Death of a Child”: a collection of profound blog posts written by the author following the death of his son, EJ, that documents how his son’s passing forever impacted his family’s life and how he continues to navigate his grief.
“Accepting death and still grieving is a real thing,” writes Washington. “Since I believe in God’s word, I believe that I will see my EJ again. But that doesn’t mean I don’t constantly think of how he’d look, smile, laugh, cry, or get angry if he were here. Accepting doesn’t stop me from seeing a movie and crying when the death of a young black male appears on the screen. I have good days and bad days, and I pray during both.
“Losing a child is not the natural order of things, and it knocked me on my butt for a long time, but through God’s grace, I will continue getting back up. I need to continue to set a positive path that my daughter can follow when it comes to dealing with the death of her big brother.”
Published by Fulton Books, Eric Washington’s book is a deeply personal and raw account of how the author forged ahead after losing his son through his faith in the Lord and his desire to remain strong for his daughter during such a difficult time. By sharing his story, Washington hopes to provide comfort to parents who have also suffered the loss of a child and help them discover their own journey in continuing their lives despite the unending grief.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Getting Back Up After the Death of a Child” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
