Joel Riojas’s New Book, "The Green Wizard," is a Spellbinding Journey Following a Lowly Traveler as He Discovers His Unlikely, and Magical, True Purpose
Las Vegas, NV, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joel Riojas, an army veteran with a passion for writing, has completed his most recent book, “The Green Wizard”: a gripping and enchanting odyssey about finding the magic within oneself.
“Brownie Kickfinger believed that he was meant for nothing,” writes author Joel Riojas. “He certainly felt like nothing. His father was a criminal, most of his family wanted nothing to do with him, and his grandfather, the one man he thought he could look up to, had disappeared. Brownie left home and ended up in the land of Devansh, a land of beauty and mystique, of magic and wonder, of strife and challenge, searching either for purpose or a place to disappear.”
Published by Fulton Books, Joel Riojas’s book follows Brownie Kickfinger on his journey to the mystical land of Devansh. Searching for his life’s true purpose, he comes across a mysterious woman named Lata. She reveals to Brownie that he is, in fact, very special indeed. As it turns out, Brownie Kickfinger is a powerful wizard.
As a wizard, Brownie belongs to an ancient cult who are pledged to protect and enlighten Devansh. Still trying to grasp the news of his power and bloodline, a dangerous threat emerges. Brownie suddenly finds himself thrust into a brewing war led by a dark wizard and his impressive army. Can Brownie learn to harness his abilities in time to stop this barbarous wizard? Find out within the thrilling pages of “The Green Wizard.”
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Green Wizard” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
