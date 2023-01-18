Wyman Green’s New Book, "Black Rose," is a Sci-Fi Fantasy That Follows a Teen Who Must Navigate the Branching Choices in His Life, Each One Accompanied by a Great Cost
Fontana, CA, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Wyman Green, a native of Fontana, California, and lifelong writer who enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends, has completed his most recent book, “Black Rose”: a gripping tale that centers around one teen’s choices, and the consequences and impacts that each one holds.
“Every choice has a cost—a fact that seventeen-year-old Dylan Grimm knew all too well, especially on the night of his high school graduation,” writes Green. “He was framed for setting his school’s gym on fire, almost killing a group of girls. He was forced to make an impossible choice and was sent to the other side of the universe, away from everything he knows. He thought his life was over until he met a girl he fell in love with—and only just days before he was sent back home. He was again forced to make an impossible choice—one with deadly consequences. He was forced to be on the run from gangs, assassins, and even judges, but he found a ship reuniting him with his brother and met four of the best friends a guy could ever have. As he was confronted with the choice he made and every choice that followed, he often wondered if he made the right choice.”
Published by Fulton Books, Wyman Green’s book is a thrilling novel that explores how each of Dylan’s choices affects the course of his life and those around him at each turn. Expertly paced and full of brilliant world building, “Black Rose” will leave readers spellbound as they embark on Green’s intricately woven plot that’s sure to leave them on the edge of their seats, desperate for more.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Black Rose” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
