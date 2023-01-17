HoduSoft Exhibits at ITEXPO 2023 as Gold Sponsor for Its UC Product Suite
HoduSoft, one of the market leaders in the Unified Communications (UC) software industry, has announced its participation in the ITEXPO 2023.
Denver, CO, January 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, one of the market leaders in the Unified Communications (UC) software industry, has announced its participation in the ITEXPO 2023. This global business tech exhibition will take place from February 14-17, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.
Since its inception in 1999, the ITEXPO brings together players in the communication and technology sectors to network and explore emerging innovative solutions. HoduSoft created quite a buzz, garnered significant customer response, and created new business collaborations at the event last year.
Kartik Khambhati, Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer, and Bharat Lalcheta, Co-founder and CTO will represent the HoduSoft team at the ITEXPO 2023. The company is attending as a gold sponsor to showcase the HoduSoft product suite and highlight the role and impact of Unified Communications products in redefining the modern business landscape.
“We have always enjoyed participating in ITEXPO, and this year we have taken it a step further by becoming a Gold Sponsor,” said Kartik. “Our team is looking forward to meeting new and old customers, and we are confident that these meetings will help us gather valuable feedback to further refine our offerings and make it more relevant in the current business landscape.”
HoduSoft has always embraced a forward-thinking approach toward Unified Communications. Through its product suite, it strives to address different business communication challenges and prepare innovative solutions that break down all barriers to seamless communication and collaboration.
“Our mission at HoduSoft is to create futuristic products that stand the test of time. The dynamic state of unified communications requires industry players to continually adapt and change to keep up with customer expectations. The ITEXPO is one of the best platforms for us to re-examine emerging ICT trends and understand market needs,” added Bharat.
HoduSoft will be participating as a Gold sponsor at the event, meet them at booth #623 B.
HoduSoft’s innovative product suite comprises the following.
HoduCC: A comprehensive call and contact center software leveraging VoIP technology and omnichannel communication.
HoduPBX: An IP PBX software for enhancing internal business communication driving greater efficiency and productivity.
HoduBlast: A voice, SMS, and Whatsapp broadcasting tool to convey important messages, notifications, and alerts to a large audience, be it, employees or customers.
HoduConf: A call conferencing software to foster teamwork through smooth information flow across small, medium, and large groups.
About ITEXPO 2023
The 40th ITEXPO's theme is CONNECT-SELECT-PROTECT where business entities from across the globe can explore emerging communication and technology solutions. It brings together industry leaders, startups, resellers, and a wide range of exhibitors and participants. The event offers global exposure that serves as a solid ground for numerous business collaborations unleashing the strength of network building in business growth. The conferences offer deep insights into challenges that businesses face today by unwrapping the potential hurdles in business growth. It helps business owners understand how new-age technologies can be leveraged for attaining business sustainability.
About HoduSoft
HoduSoft is an India-headquartered Unified Communications software company. Incorporated in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers offering world-class communication products at an unmatched value for companies of all sizes. HoduSoft's UC product suite has won the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award for transforming business communication. The comprehensive suite of products at HoduSoft includes HoduCC, HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf.
Contact
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
www.hodusoft.com
