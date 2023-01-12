Teamworks Purchases Won Sports in Seekonk
Seekonk, MA, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Teamworks is excited to announce the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport Court playing surface, batting cages, an outdoor grass field and a banquet hall. It is also home to Performance Physical Therapy, All In Performance, and Red’s Kitchen, all of whom will continue to lease space in the facility.
Teamworks will continue to manage the current soccer programs at the facility and plans to expand the programming in the coming months. A number of programs that are popular at their other locations will be launched soon, including youth clinics for children ages 2-18, school vacation programs, a variety of summer camps, new birthday party packages, additional sports leagues and more.
“We’re excited to be in Seekonk and look forward to working with local organizations,” Matt Rodrigues, Regional Manager for Teamworks, stated, “Having the facilities in Warwick, Somerset, and now Seekonk, we’ll be able to expand our programming to offer more recreational options for families in the greater Providence area."
The facility will be managed by Leah Hayes, a long-time employee at Teamworks Warwick and an accredited collegiate soccer referee. If interested in booking time at Teamworks Seekonk, or if you have any questions, contact Leah, at 508.336.6565 or lhayes@twcenters.com.
About Teamworks:
Teamworks opened its first location in Acton, MA in January of 1996 and has become a leader in the industry since that time. The company focuses on providing quality programming for the whole family, including youth & adult sports leagues (both indoor and outdoor), youth programs for children ages 2-18, camps, birthday parties, corporate events, social events and more. In addition, Teamworks also owns Teamworks Sports Performance, Five Star Sport Rehab & Physical Therapy, and Teamworks Adventure Camp.
Teamworks will continue to manage the current soccer programs at the facility and plans to expand the programming in the coming months. A number of programs that are popular at their other locations will be launched soon, including youth clinics for children ages 2-18, school vacation programs, a variety of summer camps, new birthday party packages, additional sports leagues and more.
“We’re excited to be in Seekonk and look forward to working with local organizations,” Matt Rodrigues, Regional Manager for Teamworks, stated, “Having the facilities in Warwick, Somerset, and now Seekonk, we’ll be able to expand our programming to offer more recreational options for families in the greater Providence area."
The facility will be managed by Leah Hayes, a long-time employee at Teamworks Warwick and an accredited collegiate soccer referee. If interested in booking time at Teamworks Seekonk, or if you have any questions, contact Leah, at 508.336.6565 or lhayes@twcenters.com.
About Teamworks:
Teamworks opened its first location in Acton, MA in January of 1996 and has become a leader in the industry since that time. The company focuses on providing quality programming for the whole family, including youth & adult sports leagues (both indoor and outdoor), youth programs for children ages 2-18, camps, birthday parties, corporate events, social events and more. In addition, Teamworks also owns Teamworks Sports Performance, Five Star Sport Rehab & Physical Therapy, and Teamworks Adventure Camp.
Contact
TeamworksContact
Kevin O'Connell
978-287-0212
https://teamworksseekonk.com
Kevin O'Connell
978-287-0212
https://teamworksseekonk.com
Multimedia
Categories