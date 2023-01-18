David Crowley’s Book, "The Christmas Prayer," an Engaging Story of a Woman Whose Dreams Help a Friend as He Tries to Solve a Recently Discovered Hundred-Year-Old Mystery

Recent release “The Christmas Prayer,” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Crowley, is a fascinating story that follows a young woman named Susan who begins having vivid dreams after meeting a stranger named Michael. Once she discovers her dreams are linked to Michael's research into his family farm's past, Susan helps him as he tries to piece together a recently discovered mysterious disappearance.