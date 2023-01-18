David Crowley’s Book, "The Christmas Prayer," an Engaging Story of a Woman Whose Dreams Help a Friend as He Tries to Solve a Recently Discovered Hundred-Year-Old Mystery
Recent release “The Christmas Prayer,” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Crowley, is a fascinating story that follows a young woman named Susan who begins having vivid dreams after meeting a stranger named Michael. Once she discovers her dreams are linked to Michael's research into his family farm's past, Susan helps him as he tries to piece together a recently discovered mysterious disappearance.
Laurium, MI, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Crowley, a lifelong poet and storyteller who achieved the rank of postmaster before retiring, has completed his new book, “The Christmas Prayer”: a gripping tale that finds a woman connected to a stranger through her dreams, which drives her to help him in his quest to research his family’s mysterious history.
“Susan Johnson never gave much thought to her dreams. She rarely even remembered them,” writes Crowley. “That changed after she met Michael Caldwell in the airport while waiting for a flight home for Thanksgiving. As they chat, waiting for their delayed flight, Michael tells her of his plan to look into the history of his family’s farm in Wisconsin.
“That night, at home, Susan wakes from a curious dream about a farm in Wisconsin. Attributing it to Michael’s mention of his family farm, she considers it just a coincidence. On the following nights, however, she continues to dream about the farm, each dream starting where the last one ended.
“In Wisconsin, Michael learns that the farm was bought by his great-great-grandfather from the son of a man who disappeared on Christmas Day in 1898. Intrigued by this, he decides to see if he can learn more about the disappearance. He is helped by a 105-year-old woman whose mother was a friend of the farmer’s daughter. What he learns only heightens his desire to solve the mystery.
“When Susan calls to see how his research into the farm’s history is going, she discovers that everything he’s learned matches what she’s been seeing in her dreams. At first unable to understand how that could be possible, Susan begins to feel that the dreams are meant to help Michael find the answer.
“Working together, they begin to believe they know the reason for the dreams. But do they?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David Crowley’s enthralling tale is a captivating mystery that will take readers on a thrilling journey to discover what secrets Michael’s family farm holds within its past. Expertly paced and full of shocking revelations, Crowley weaves an intricate and character-driven tale that is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Christmas Prayer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
