Author Kenneth P. Marion’s New Book, "Leaving West 83rd Street," is a Collection of Stories About the Author's Early Years and the Ways His Community Influenced His Life
Recent release “Leaving West 83rd Street: Much of My Life in Short Essays,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kenneth P. Marion, is a series of short stories of the author's upbringing and adolescence. An honest and deeply personal tale, readers will discover a community full of people from all walks of life and how it helped to shape the author's views of the world in his later life.
Rockville Centre, NY, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kenneth P. Marion, a grandfather and lifelong writer, has completed his new book, “Leaving West 83rd Street: Much of My Life in Short Essays”: a captivating memoir that details the author’s childhood and brings to life a bygone era of American history and way of life.
“The journey through childhood to adulthood on Manhattan’s West Side is told here through the eyes of an essayist,” writes Marion. “Short stories about a life lived with the comfortable and the poor, Jews and Gentiles, People of Color and White people, private and public school stories next to those about the pool hall and the bowling alley.
“Eighty-Third Street was in a neighborhood rich with color translated here into words providing a sometimes fun and sometimes serious view of life in the ’50s and ’60’s. These essays are about that life and its components, the friendly and the not-so-friendly, and the growing pains.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kenneth P. Marion’s stirring tale reveals the truths of life experienced by the author through his formative years and how the people and settings around him forever influenced his future.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Leaving West 83rd Street: Much of My Life in Short Essays” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
