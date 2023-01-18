Author Kenneth P. Marion’s New Book, "Leaving West 83rd Street," is a Collection of Stories About the Author's Early Years and the Ways His Community Influenced His Life

Recent release “Leaving West 83rd Street: Much of My Life in Short Essays,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kenneth P. Marion, is a series of short stories of the author's upbringing and adolescence. An honest and deeply personal tale, readers will discover a community full of people from all walks of life and how it helped to shape the author's views of the world in his later life.