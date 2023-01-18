Author Steven Hunt’s New Book, "We Survived Tomorrow," is an Enthralling Look at What is Needed for Survival Should the Modern World and Its Laws One Day Collapse
Recent release “We Survived Tomorrow,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Steven Hunt, is a riveting tale that centers around Steven, who has become part of a secret group that trained for the possibility of having to survive on one's own following a cataclysmic global event. When that day finally arrives, the small group will do what they must to navigate the dangers of their new world together.
Evansville, WY, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steven Hunt, a retired maintenance electrician and army veteran who served in Vietnam, has completed his new book, “We Survived Tomorrow”: a captivating story set within a post-apocalyptic world in which a small underground group that trained in secret for such a day do what it takes to survive within their new daily lives.
“In the not-too-distant future, after a worldwide catastrophic event, the remaining human inhabitants are struggling to survive with no laws or rules,” writes Hunt. “A group had secretly planned for the possibility of needing and learning to do things for themselves and prepared for the worst. They learned they needed to do whatever was necessary to survive and protect their new way of life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Steven Hunt’s spellbinding tale is a powerful survival story that will take readers on an unforgettable journey exploring what life might one day be like following a world-ending event. Hunt weaves a profound and character-driven novel that is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “We Survived Tomorrow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
