Kuruma Imports Miami Will Participate in the Motorcar Cavalcade and Speed & Style Rally
Kuruma Imports is a participant at this year's Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d'Elegance. A memorable Miami weekend, full of events featuring some of the world's rarest cars, VIP exclusives, and celebrities.
Miami, FL, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jorge Lopez of Kuruma Imports, an established Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) importer in Miami, Florida, will be entering a 1995 Nissan Skyline GTR "Godzilla" (Engine Category), a 1996 Mazda RX7 "Rocket Bunny" (Panels Category) and a 1998 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (Utility Category), racing-inspired, homologation car and on exhibition a JDM "Kei" mini firetruck.
"I am excited to compete and to display our Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) collection of right hand drive cars for enthusiasts to enjoy. It's our first time at the Motorcar Cavalcade, can't wait to be among so many unique and rare cars. Also to support such a great organization, American Cancer Society."
The event kicks off its second year, January 14 with the Speed & Style Rally, touring the streets of Miami, making stops at local landmarks and ending with an intimate brunch at the prestigious Bentley Residences.
On January 15, during an elegant garden party on the lush golf course of the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort in Aventura, Florida, entrants will compete for awards and recognition in specialty classes honoring the art and evolution of the automobile. This year VIP celebrities judges include world's leading automotive Motorsports Hall of Fame racing legends Lyn St. James and Tommy Kendall, former Miami Heat player Alonzo Mourning, Phillips Watches Paul Boutros, and GM Designer Wayne Kady, among others.
About Motorcar Cavalcade
Established in 2021, Motorcar Cavalcade is a celebration of the automobile, the people that love them and a desire to share automotive passions with others. There will be a digital auction with 100% of the proceeds donated to the American Cancer Society (ACS).
www.motorcarcavalcade.com
About ACS
At the American Cancer Society, we’re on a mission to free the world from cancer. Until we do, we’ll be funding and conducting research, sharing expert information, supporting patients, and spreading the word about prevention. www.cancer.org
About Kuruma Imports
Kuruma Imports, LLC has been owned and operated by true enthusiasts since 2014. The first South Florida Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) dealer specializing in 25+ year old, federally legal, right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles imported from Japan. We are licensed, bonded, and insured. Our lineup includes Skylines GTR, Supra, RX7, NSX, Civic, Integra, Chaser, Pajero Evo, GTO, Delica, Land Cruiser, Acty and Sambar. In stock a vast selection of Keitora, aka "Kei" trucks, small Japanese trucks, mini-vans and firetrucks that are rugged, tough, compact, and economical.
For information on JDM vehicles offered by Kuruma Imports, visit our Car Gallery at 7105 NW 41 Street, Miami, Florida, call (305) 607-4948 or email www.kurumaimports.com.
