Leadership Transition at Musicians Foundation
David Gracia joins as new Executive Director in January 2023 to succeed B.C. Vermeersch, who led the 108-year-old organization for 26 years.
New York, NY, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Board of Directors of Musicians Foundation has named David Gracia as Executive Director, effective January 3, 2023. Mr. Gracia succeeds Mr. B.C. Vermeersch, who has served in the same capacity for 26 years, steering the distinguished 108-year-old organization through unprecedented modernization and growth. Mr. Vermeersch will be working with Mr. Gracia for several weeks to support and assure a smooth transition.
A native of Zaragoza, Spain, David Gracia has, for almost two decades, made his home in New York City, where he earned a Bachelor of Music in piano performance and a Master of Arts in musicology, both degrees summa cum laude from the Aaron Copland School of Music of Queens College (CUNY). He also holds a Post-Graduate Sistema Fellowship, summa cum laude, from the New England Conservatory.
David founded and led two El Sistema-inspired organizations in New York City: the nonprofit “Orchestrating Dreams” and the WHIN Music Community Charter School, the first elementary charter school modeled after the principles of El Sistema. Concurrently, he also served as Manager of Artist Training Programs at Carnegie Hall and Associate Music Director of “Playground Sessions” (a music software company co-created by Quincy Jones). David has also held senior fundraising positions with New York City’s Mark Morris Dance Group, Kaufman Music Center, and the Jupiter 360 Foundation.
Musicians Foundation President Lisa Megeaski welcomed Mr. Gracia, saying: “With his musical training and professional experience, David has the right mix of talents and vision to lead Musicians Foundation in its next chapter of growth and service to musicians throughout the country.”
About Musicians Foundation: Musicians Foundation is the country's oldest independent nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to musicians and their families in times of need, crisis, or transition. Founded in 1914 by The Bohemians, a New York-based musicians club whose membership has included renowned names in the music industry throughout its 100+ year history, Musicians Foundation was created by musicians for musicians.
