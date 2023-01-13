MTS' Chicago-Based Singer-Songwriter Offers a Heartfelt "Hug" in Uplifting Single and Video
MTS' Sarantos is a unique singer-songwriter known for his fresh monthly single and video releases. His first release of 2023 is an inspiring rock track, “Somethin’ to Believe In.”
Chicago, IL, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MTS' Sarantos is a highly innovative and inspiring Chicago-based musician with an impressive body of work. His latest album, “A Spoonful of Greece” has enjoyed more than 175K Spotify streams, earning multiple iTunes sales chart hits. The enigmatic singer-songwriter and musician has now released his first single and video for 2023, an uplifting and emotional rock song, “Somethin’ to Believe In.” With a natural knack for impactful writing, Sarantos has always believed in helping people feel happy, motivated and inspired through his lyrics.
Sarantos says, “This rock song is a hug, like a parent or friend reaching down to pick you up out of a hopeless pit, and giving you something to believe in – yourself. The video has a haunting quality to it, as it unveils a story that both parents and lovers can relate to. It comes across as emotionally authentic and heartfelt.”
Watch the Official Music Video for “Somethin’ To Believe In” at https://youtu.be/jwBiY76EnbU.
About Sarantos: Sarantos is a Chicago-based nerd and retired superhero who always has a story to tell. He is a DIY international award-winning solo music artist, #1 UK and South Africa iTunes Charting Artist, multi-instrumentalist, book author, comic book nut, radio show host, poet and part-time spy. His music is a cross between Justin Bieber, Queen, Journey & Ed Sheeran. He’s an alien who landed here to infect the human race and spread the disease of music. 2023 is Year #10 of his journey, as he continues to release a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter and poem every month bringing his music to life! In 9 years, he has released 18 albums with 226 original tracks as well as 9 fiction/fantasy books that parallel the songs. He has had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals & cues including several episodes of “The Young & the Restless” in 2021.
More details about Sarantos and “Somethin’ to Believe In” can be seen at http://www.melogia.com.
Sarantos says, “This rock song is a hug, like a parent or friend reaching down to pick you up out of a hopeless pit, and giving you something to believe in – yourself. The video has a haunting quality to it, as it unveils a story that both parents and lovers can relate to. It comes across as emotionally authentic and heartfelt.”
Watch the Official Music Video for “Somethin’ To Believe In” at https://youtu.be/jwBiY76EnbU.
About Sarantos: Sarantos is a Chicago-based nerd and retired superhero who always has a story to tell. He is a DIY international award-winning solo music artist, #1 UK and South Africa iTunes Charting Artist, multi-instrumentalist, book author, comic book nut, radio show host, poet and part-time spy. His music is a cross between Justin Bieber, Queen, Journey & Ed Sheeran. He’s an alien who landed here to infect the human race and spread the disease of music. 2023 is Year #10 of his journey, as he continues to release a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter and poem every month bringing his music to life! In 9 years, he has released 18 albums with 226 original tracks as well as 9 fiction/fantasy books that parallel the songs. He has had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals & cues including several episodes of “The Young & the Restless” in 2021.
More details about Sarantos and “Somethin’ to Believe In” can be seen at http://www.melogia.com.
Contact
MTS Management GroupContact
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
Categories