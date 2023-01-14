Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics’ Employees on Successful Charity Bake Sale
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, praised his employees following their successful Holiday Bake Sale for charity at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, January 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, held their Holiday Bake Sale on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada.
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s Bake Sale.
The employee Bake Sale is part of Future Electronics' annual Spirit of the Holidays campaign, a series of charitable events which raise money to benefit local community groups.
Employees brought in a wide variety of homemade baked goods for the event, with all electronic and cash proceeds from the Bake Sale being donated to the West Island Mission.
Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968. To learn more about the company’s community initiatives, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
Categories