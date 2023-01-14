CRO Cyber Rights Organization Counteracts Cyber Crime with Artificial Intelligence
"It currently takes more than a hundred days to remove intimate content that violates a person's dignity," explains Master Mind of CRO Cyber Rights Organization and Ceo of Reputationup, Andrea Baggio, "without adding that the legal framework for intervening in these cases, changes from country to country and takes time to secure the digital life of an individual who survived a cybercrime. With CRO it will no longer be like this."
The Hauge, Netherlands, January 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CRO Cyber Rights Organization is the first international organization to boast a team of young experts with impeccable backgrounds hailing from all corners of the world. At its helm, Reputationup’s CEOs Andrea Baggio and Juan Ricardo Palacio, Director Annachiara Sarto and Head of Research and Advocacy Silvia Semenzin, PhD, on a mission to curb cyber crime on a global scale.
In the past few years, the frequency of cyber crimes has dramatically increased. From cyber stalking and bullying to phishing, image-based abuse, non-consensual dissemination of intimate images, gender-based online violence, cryptojacking, and malware attacks, the level of global cyber security has plummeted.
To ensure cyber rights are established as a norm for all internet users equally and locate online threats reliably, quickly, and efficiently, a groundbreaking organization was created in the Netherlands called, CRO Cyber Rights Organization.
The Organization’s director Annachiara Sarto imparted that CRO has already helped numerous individuals that have been targeted by malicious actors: “Within our path, we have assisted legally and technically many victims of cyber crime, vulnerable victims who have seen their privacy deterred by just a click, survivors of gender-based violence online like non-consensual intimate imagery distribution,” said Annachiara Sarto, the director, and co-founder of CRO Cyber Rights Organization.
"It currently takes more than a hundred days to remove intimate content that violates a person's dignity," explain Master Mind of CRO Andrea Baggio, "without adding that the legal framework for intervening in these cases, changes from country to country." Precisely with respect to this, "What is the future of human rights on the web? Can we do more to raise awareness in the European and international community about the protection of the online-life of female citizens? On the importance of Cyber Civil Rights? On achieving international Cyber Peace?" proposes Head of Research and Advocacy, Silvia Semenzin, PhD. "CRO Cyber Rights Organization will work to counter and eliminate all those alterations that violate human dignity under the digital aspect, and all that long series of digital crimes which degrade and cruelly break into the online life of female citizens around the world."
In the past few years, the frequency of cyber crimes has dramatically increased. From cyber stalking and bullying to phishing, image-based abuse, non-consensual dissemination of intimate images, gender-based online violence, cryptojacking, and malware attacks, the level of global cyber security has plummeted.
To ensure cyber rights are established as a norm for all internet users equally and locate online threats reliably, quickly, and efficiently, a groundbreaking organization was created in the Netherlands called, CRO Cyber Rights Organization.
The Organization’s director Annachiara Sarto imparted that CRO has already helped numerous individuals that have been targeted by malicious actors: “Within our path, we have assisted legally and technically many victims of cyber crime, vulnerable victims who have seen their privacy deterred by just a click, survivors of gender-based violence online like non-consensual intimate imagery distribution,” said Annachiara Sarto, the director, and co-founder of CRO Cyber Rights Organization.
"It currently takes more than a hundred days to remove intimate content that violates a person's dignity," explain Master Mind of CRO Andrea Baggio, "without adding that the legal framework for intervening in these cases, changes from country to country." Precisely with respect to this, "What is the future of human rights on the web? Can we do more to raise awareness in the European and international community about the protection of the online-life of female citizens? On the importance of Cyber Civil Rights? On achieving international Cyber Peace?" proposes Head of Research and Advocacy, Silvia Semenzin, PhD. "CRO Cyber Rights Organization will work to counter and eliminate all those alterations that violate human dignity under the digital aspect, and all that long series of digital crimes which degrade and cruelly break into the online life of female citizens around the world."
Contact
CRO Cyber Rights OrganizationContact
Elia Cavarzan
0039 3468015315
https://cyberights.org/
Elia Cavarzan
0039 3468015315
https://cyberights.org/
Categories