CRO Cyber Rights Organization Counteracts Cyber Crime with Artificial Intelligence

"It currently takes more than a hundred days to remove intimate content that violates a person's dignity," explains Master Mind of CRO Cyber Rights Organization and Ceo of Reputationup, Andrea Baggio, "without adding that the legal framework for intervening in these cases, changes from country to country and takes time to secure the digital life of an individual who survived a cybercrime. With CRO it will no longer be like this."