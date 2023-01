Award-Winning National Geographic Photographer and Hasselblad Heroine Lola Akinmade Åkerström Launches Photography Experiences in 2023

Stockholm, Sweden, January 14, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Geotraveler Media Academy will be offering intimate small-group photo workshops with only 6-8 participants in some of the world's most exciting destinations such as Mongolia and Croatia led by award-winning National Geographic photographer and Hasselblad Heroine Lola Akinmade Åkerström.“You'll learn how I get beneath cultures and traditions to create those intimate environmental award-winning portraits of strangers I meet as well as tons of professional tips and tricks of travel photography to instantly elevate your work,” shares Akinmade Åkerström.The first two experiences launching in 2023 are:Experience Dalmatia - May 20-23, 2023This exclusive 8-day, 7-night in-country photography workshop and luxury experience will take only 8 participants to Split, Hvar, and Dubrovnik from May 20-27, 2023.Golden Eagle Experience - September 26 - October 3, 2023This exclusive 8-day, 7-night in-country photography workshop will take only 6 participants to Western Mongolia to experience one of the world's revered cultural traditions from September 26 - October 3, 2023.About Lola Akinmade ÅkerströmAward-winning travel photographer and international bestselling author Lola Akinmade Åkerström has dispatched from 70+ countries for various publications. She is a 2022 Hasselblad Heroine and 2018 Bill Muster Travel Photographer of the Year.Her work has appeared in National Geographic, BBC, CNN, The Guardian, Travel + Leisure, New York Times, Travel Channel, Adventure.com, The Sunday Times, AFAR, Lonely Planet, Fodor’s, amongst others. She has collaborated with high profile commercial brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Dove, Intrepid Travel, and Electrolux.She was featured in a vignette called “Through The Lens” which aired on National Geographic Channels across the globe, and her photography is in the National Geographic Image Collection.