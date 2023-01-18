Author Bonnie Burgess Neely’s New Book, "Real Ventures," Follows a Collection of Stories That Recount the Author and Her Family's Adventures While Traveling by RV
Recent release “Real Ventures: Did We Really Do That?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bonnie Burgess Neely, is a spellbinding collection of stories from the author's many RV trips with her family throughout the years. A fascinating look into the various locales visited by Neely with a blend of humor creates the perfect escape for readers of all ages who yearn to travel.
Greenville, SC, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bonnie Burgess Neely, a professional travel writer who founded the first and longest-running travel site on the internet, RealTravelAdventures.com, has completed her new book, “Real Ventures: Did We Really Do That?”: is a series of stories from the author’s RV trips with her family across the country and beyond that have led to incredible adventures and experiences.
“‘Real Ventures: Did We Really Do That?’ describes our almost unbelievable but true RV experiences and hilarious tales from 1975 to the present. Our RV travel mileage is equal to three trips to the moon, or around the circumference of the earth’s equator twenty-five times! Our nine different RVs ranged in size from a cramped seventeen 17 feet for a family of six, to thirty-six feet of luxury for two. Our adventures sometimes included a pet, friends, in-laws, a newborn baby, children, teens, the elderly, or the handicapped. We camped in every state in the continental USA, every province in Canada, all over Mexico, El Salvador, Belize, Guatemala, and some of France, Italy, and Switzerland. My husband did not like to be limited to campgrounds reserved in advance, so some of our RV overnights were quite unique (or scary). Since he was a college professor wanting to see as much as possible during school holidays, he preferred to ‘wing it’ and exit to anywhere that looked interesting: our serendipities! These travels began when we were barely thirty years of age and continue till now, at almost age eighty,” writes author Bonnie Burgess Neely.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bonnie Burgess Neely’s thrilling tale brings to life the exhilarating trips and breathtaking locations contained in each story and takes readers on an unforgettable journey to witness the joys that traveling in an RV can bring. As readers will discover within Neely’s stories, each trip brings a new opportunity to meet new people and grow that only traveling can provide. Many readers will know Bonnie Burgess Neely by her pseudonym, "Beth Stone" from her years of syndicated newspaper columns (Formulas For Fun) and book publications (Do You Have a Secret?, ParenTips).
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Real Ventures: Did We Really Do That?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
