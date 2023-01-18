Gary "Mike" Lough’s New Book, "I'll be the Judge," is an Amusing Collection of True Stories from a Retired Magistrate Judge’s Thirty-Seven Years of Experience
Recent release “I'll Be the Judge,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gary "Mike" Lough, is a comedic compilation of true excuses from the author’s time spent working in law enforcement. From far-reaching to outright incredulous, these stories highlight the imagination of those avoiding the law.
Mecosta, MI, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gary "Mike" Lough, a former police officer and magistrate judge, has completed his new book, “I'll Be the Judge”: a humorous and insightful look at the lengths people will go to get out of a ticket.
“After thirty-seven years in law enforcement, twelve years as a deputy sheriff, and twenty-five as a magistrate judge, I have heard every excuse and every story possible,” says author Gary “Mike” Lough. “This book is a list of stories that I have heard. None of these stories are fiction. They are exactly as I heard them or were written to me. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gary "Mike" Lough’s hilarious tale chronicles his favorite excuses from his tenure in law enforcement. It was Lough’s lifelong dream to work as a police officer, and he is the longest serving magistrate judge in two counties. With encouragement from his wife and a judge he worked with, Lough now shares how he found comedic relief during his time working in law enforcement.
The stories are relayed exactly how they are written, spelling mistakes and all, which proves to enhance the humor of this book. From being a broke college student, to period cramps, to having on a thong, the reasons to get out of a ticket detailed in this book are sure to bring a laugh.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “I'll Be the Judge” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
