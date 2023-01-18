Gary "Mike" Lough’s New Book, "I'll be the Judge," is an Amusing Collection of True Stories from a Retired Magistrate Judge’s Thirty-Seven Years of Experience

Recent release “I'll Be the Judge,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gary "Mike" Lough, is a comedic compilation of true excuses from the author’s time spent working in law enforcement. From far-reaching to outright incredulous, these stories highlight the imagination of those avoiding the law.