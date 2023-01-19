Author Suzanne Moore’s New Book, "The Adventures of Simon the Seagull and His Magical Friends: Book 2," is the Exciting Continuation of This Charming Series
Recent release “The Adventures of Simon the Seagull and His Magical Friends: Book 2,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Suzanne Moore, is a delightful children’s story that continues the memorable adventures of Simon and his friends.
San Marcos, CA, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Suzanne Moore has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Simon the Seagull and His Magical Friends: Book 2”: an entertaining children’s story featuring the latest adventures of Simon and his friends.
Author Suzanne Moore writes, “Simon and Sillee saw Oliver, the blue octopus, skate across the sand. Simon and Sillee did not need Sillee’s one-eyed periscope, for a close distance, to see Oliver rocking from one skate to the other.”
She continues, “Oliver waved at the two of them and became off balanced; he fell headfirst into the sand, landing on his face and stomach, gave out a big burp and another burp sounding like a drum. Then he rolled over and tried to get his skates under him. Standing up, he began to weave as if a penguin was being chased by a sea turtle. He yelled at Simon and Sillee to come ashore and go to his party... everyone will be there.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Suzanne Moore’s engaging book features vibrant, whimsical illustrations that bring the characters to life.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “The Adventures of Simon the Seagull and His Magical Friends: Book 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
