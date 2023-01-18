John Lavi’s New Book, "The Tip of the Spear," Follows an Ex-FBI Special Agent as He Hunts Down Two Dangerous Killers, While Struggling Against His Own Inner Demons
New York, NY, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John Lavi, a scriptwriter, video producer, and former university film professor, has completed his most recent book, “The Tip of the Spear”: a captivating thrill ride of conspiracy and murder that takes readers down a dark and suspenseful path of revenge.
“Ex-FBI special agent Ben Hawkins relentlessly tracks two killers wreaking havoc across the country but has to face off against the darkness roiling inside him. His compulsions drive him to the brink of losing his job as task force head before he barely has the chance to get going,” writes Lavi.
“One of the killers he pursues, Sammy Gill, is on a hunt of his own to avenge the recent murder of his family. The pressing challenge to that mission is the small matter that Gill is in task force custody, legs chained to the floor of a cell. When he finally does break loose, he starts his spree of revenge with the crew of mobster Jimmy Morretti. He moves on to Morretti himself before reaching the frightening end of his search, a confrontation with the killer of his family.
“Hawkins charges at breakneck speed toward that same end, along the way finding a surprising connection between the Morretti mob, the two killers he chases, and a shadowy terror organization with tentacles reaching into the far corners of the land. This is a gritty tale of hard-driving hunter-killers heading on a collision course with disaster.”
Published by Fulton Books, John Lavi’s book is an expertly paced drama full of action and suspense that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page. Full of shocking revelations and a stunning conclusion, Lavi weaves an unforgettable experience that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Tip of the Spear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Ex-FBI special agent Ben Hawkins relentlessly tracks two killers wreaking havoc across the country but has to face off against the darkness roiling inside him. His compulsions drive him to the brink of losing his job as task force head before he barely has the chance to get going,” writes Lavi.
“One of the killers he pursues, Sammy Gill, is on a hunt of his own to avenge the recent murder of his family. The pressing challenge to that mission is the small matter that Gill is in task force custody, legs chained to the floor of a cell. When he finally does break loose, he starts his spree of revenge with the crew of mobster Jimmy Morretti. He moves on to Morretti himself before reaching the frightening end of his search, a confrontation with the killer of his family.
“Hawkins charges at breakneck speed toward that same end, along the way finding a surprising connection between the Morretti mob, the two killers he chases, and a shadowy terror organization with tentacles reaching into the far corners of the land. This is a gritty tale of hard-driving hunter-killers heading on a collision course with disaster.”
Published by Fulton Books, John Lavi’s book is an expertly paced drama full of action and suspense that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page. Full of shocking revelations and a stunning conclusion, Lavi weaves an unforgettable experience that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Tip of the Spear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories