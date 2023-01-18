John Kudlas’s New Book, "A Hayes River Odyssey: Canoe Journey to York Factory," Follows Six Venturers as They Set Off on the Canoeing Adventure of a Lifetime
Homosassa, FL, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John Kudlas, a biology and ecology educator and adventurer, has completed his most recent book, “A Hayes River Odyssey: Canoe Journey to York Factory”: a captivating and gripping true story that chronicles the author’s canoeing adventure that he embarked upon with five other voyagers.
“Life is but an odyssey,” writes Kudlas. “And anxious rivers like the Hayes are metaphoric venues for adventuresome people engaged in an odyssey of discovery. These rivers and rapids are like life experiences that we float through and sometimes struggle with. They contain ‘flat’ water that might appear to be boring and benign and yet periodically contain rapids to test and challenge us. These rapids, like life experiences, come in various categories. First, there are expectant rapids that are vocal and alarming that we prepare for. And yet there are rapids that sneak up on us by starting with small riffle warnings and amplify into crashing, potentially life-changing catastrophes. These are the most challenging and sometimes traumatizing yet enlightening. They are run through successfully by our training, experiences, and common sense. The value of each rapids and life experience is the knowledge and the grit they render, not necessarily the end goal achieved. To develop knowledge and grit requires endurance, patience, and respect for the challenge. Joy of discovery should be an end result of the challenging odyssey. Rivers and life.”
Kudlas continues, “Merriam-Webster describes an odyssey as ‘a long journey full of adventures; a series of experiences that give knowledge or understanding to someone or a voyage usually marked by many changes of fortune; an intellectual or spiritual wandering or quest.’ it was for our team of voyagers.”
Published by Fulton Books, John Kudlas’s book will take readers on an epic story that highlights the adaptability of the author’s group as they encounter beautiful scenic landscapes and dangers along their journey. Together, Kudlas and his group will discover more about themselves than they ever imagined possible while braving the rapids together.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A Hayes River Odyssey: Canoe Journey to York Factory” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
