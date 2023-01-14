Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with Week Long Festivities
Seattle, WA, January 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ballard’s Chinese American-owned Lucky Envelope Brewing is welcoming in the Year of the Water Rabbit with special events beginning Saturday, January 21 and ending Saturday, January 28. This year’s highlights include a Makers & Bakers pop-up, Lunar New Year for the Dogs, a new collaboration beer with Seattle’s Ladd & Lass Brewing, and the fourth annual collaboration with Highland Brewing out of Asheville, North Carolina.
This year’s new collaboration beers include the White Rabbit Milk Stout brewed with another Asian-owned brewery, Ladd & Lass. This year also celebrates the fourth annual Chinese Zodiac beer collaboration, the Water Rabbit Yuzu Pilsner, with Highland Brewing.
“As the Co-Chair of the Washington Brewers Guild’s Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Committee, it’s so exciting to see the craft beer industry continue to evolve. We’re excited to release the White Rabbit Milk Stout that we brewed with Jessie and Nick from Ladd & Lass Brewing during the biggest holiday in Chinese culture,” says Raymond Kwan, Lucky Envelope’s Co-Founder and Director of Operations.
Lucky Envelope’s Co-Founder and Head Brewer Barry Chan says of the Yuzu Pilsner brewed with Highland Brewing, “We chose yuzu as an ingredient because, in addition to adding some East Asian flair, we felt the fruit mimicked the hopping regiment of a west coast IPA. Though we weren’t able to brew together in-person with our friends from Highland Brewing this year, we’re looking forward to resuming next year!”
This year’s Lunar New Year celebration isn’t just for the humans. On Wednesday, January 25 from 6pm-8pm, Fur Fighters Grooming will be offering their doggy nail trims service and Puddles Barkery will also be onsite with their gourmet dog treats and swag. To top things off, Lucky Envelope will be hosting free lunar new year themed dog photos.
Lastly, Lucky Envelope will be hosting four local Asian-owned businesses for a Makers and Bakers Pop-up on Friday, January 27 from 5pm-8:30pm. Customers can sip on some beers while browsing the sweets, treats, ceramics, and hand-made goods.
Those who arrive early at Lucky Envelope on Saturday the 21st and Sunday the 22nd will receive a celebratory lucky envelope with special coupons. The brewery will also be selling limited edition Year of the Water Rabbit t‐shirts while supplies last. The Lunar New Year festivities also mark the return of co-branded Lucky Envelope Brewing and Very Asian/Team Very Asian t-shirts. 100% of profits of the sale of these shirts will be donated to the Very Asian Foundation.
About Lucky Envelope Brewing:
Lucky Envelope takes its name from the Chinese tradition – tied closely with New Year celebrations – of elders bestowing often red‐and‐gold envelopes to loved ones as a gesture of luck and goodwill. Lucky Envelope’s brewing philosophy is centered on Culturally Inspired Beer whose recipes draw from modern and historic styles, techniques, and ingredients.
Located in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, Lucky Envelope Brewing has garnered accolades since its May 2015 opening, including several medals at the Washington Beer Awards and at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival® (GABF) competition.
Raymond Kwan
206-659-4075
www.luckyenvelopebrewing.com
