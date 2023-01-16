New Jersey Staffing Alliance (NJSA) Supports Alternative Legislation that Would Better Protect the Jobs of Thousands of New Jersey Workers in Place of S-511/A-1474
Former Temporary Workers Share Their Stories of Resiliency and Perseverance After Securing Full-Time Employment After Struggles Finding Work in New Jersey.
Trenton, NJ, January 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Donna Jaxheimer commends an NJSA member she’s worked with; Jaxheimer soon became a full-time employee each of the two times she was placed at a company as a temporary worker. Jaxheimer said of the hiring manager at the staffing agency, “She met me as a single mom, and at the time I was going to nonprofits to get my feet back on the ground. She knew me so well because I needed to be home for the kids and to find a job that connected with me.” Six years later, the company let her go, “I’ve never been fired in my life; I was in my 50’s and never let go of a job.” Days later, the staffing agency happened to reach back out to Jaxheimer. Two months after losing her job, she secured a remote, temporary work placement at a non-profit organization, where she now works full-time. “This job is perfect for me. Now I’m working for a nonprofit just like the ones I needed when I was getting my feet back on the ground.” If S-511/A-1474 were to eliminate jobs, Jaxheimer said, “I don’t ever want someone to experience job loss. People are having a hard enough time finding jobs and the pay they need just in general.”
After attending a community college, another temporary worker sought out full-time employment. An NJSA member provided her a temporary placement that paid her a higher hourly rate than her previous position and she had the opportunity to utilize her computer skills. Soon to be a mother and single parent, she contacted her agent to find a new placement, “I recommend the staffing agency to all of my friends looking for jobs. It’s an amazing resource that many people don’t know about, especially as a 21-year-old who is in limbo between school and finding employment.” S-511/A-1474 would restrict temp agencies from charging transportation fees, and she said, “I've seen the struggle firsthand for people who do not have access to transportation. And if anything was to make transportation to the job more difficult, they'd have to find the means to completely finance that as well. It just brings you back to the point of why they're looking for a job in the first place.”
Donna Taylor left an abusive/toxic work environment and didn't hear back from her job applications for months. An NJSA member's job posting led to her securing a fully remote temporary role. “The temp agency was phenomenal. I felt so good because I had secured a job and could support my family... I have the utmost respect for the staffing agency. They were very professional and very caring in the attention I received from them. I will refer them to the moon and back.” Taylor became a full-time employee of the company shortly thereafter. "I felt very privileged to work remotely; from an employer’s perspective that's a tough chance you’re taking... It was really quite an honor to be given that kind of trust and faith.” In regards to employers of temporary workers leaving their NJ operations behind, Taylor stated, “This bill could definitely impact the employment numbers in the state. I think people are fleeing out of New Jersey because every cost here is becoming so unaffordable.”
With the impending vote on S-511/A-1474 on February 2, NJSA wants to put a stop to the legislation. Governor Murphy’s conditional veto addressed several administrative issues but left in place elements that would still negatively effect the industrial and light industrial sectors of the temporary staffing industry, its clients, and the thousands of workers whom this bill’s sponsors purported to benefit/protect.
NJSA proposed an alternative piece of legislation that contains provisions found in S-511/A-1474 that protect temporary employees, but presents fewer operational issues for staffing agencies and their clients. The NJSA Board of Directors has emphasized that stronger protections/enforcement need to be put in place in the staffing industry to prevent worker abuse. For the past several months, NJSA has been trying to work with legislators to consider amendments to S-511/A-1474, but since the bill has been tabled three times and two former supporting senators of the bill have since revoked their support, NJSA’s focus is to promote the alternate piece of legislation which utilizes the law successfully passed in Massachusetts as a model.
Workers like Jaxheimer, Taylor, and others are provided the opportunity to flourish professionally due to the staffing industry. NJSA urges senators to vote “No” on February 2 during their senate session committee hearing.
Join the NJSA in this fight by visiting protectnjjobs.com.
After attending a community college, another temporary worker sought out full-time employment. An NJSA member provided her a temporary placement that paid her a higher hourly rate than her previous position and she had the opportunity to utilize her computer skills. Soon to be a mother and single parent, she contacted her agent to find a new placement, “I recommend the staffing agency to all of my friends looking for jobs. It’s an amazing resource that many people don’t know about, especially as a 21-year-old who is in limbo between school and finding employment.” S-511/A-1474 would restrict temp agencies from charging transportation fees, and she said, “I've seen the struggle firsthand for people who do not have access to transportation. And if anything was to make transportation to the job more difficult, they'd have to find the means to completely finance that as well. It just brings you back to the point of why they're looking for a job in the first place.”
Donna Taylor left an abusive/toxic work environment and didn't hear back from her job applications for months. An NJSA member's job posting led to her securing a fully remote temporary role. “The temp agency was phenomenal. I felt so good because I had secured a job and could support my family... I have the utmost respect for the staffing agency. They were very professional and very caring in the attention I received from them. I will refer them to the moon and back.” Taylor became a full-time employee of the company shortly thereafter. "I felt very privileged to work remotely; from an employer’s perspective that's a tough chance you’re taking... It was really quite an honor to be given that kind of trust and faith.” In regards to employers of temporary workers leaving their NJ operations behind, Taylor stated, “This bill could definitely impact the employment numbers in the state. I think people are fleeing out of New Jersey because every cost here is becoming so unaffordable.”
With the impending vote on S-511/A-1474 on February 2, NJSA wants to put a stop to the legislation. Governor Murphy’s conditional veto addressed several administrative issues but left in place elements that would still negatively effect the industrial and light industrial sectors of the temporary staffing industry, its clients, and the thousands of workers whom this bill’s sponsors purported to benefit/protect.
NJSA proposed an alternative piece of legislation that contains provisions found in S-511/A-1474 that protect temporary employees, but presents fewer operational issues for staffing agencies and their clients. The NJSA Board of Directors has emphasized that stronger protections/enforcement need to be put in place in the staffing industry to prevent worker abuse. For the past several months, NJSA has been trying to work with legislators to consider amendments to S-511/A-1474, but since the bill has been tabled three times and two former supporting senators of the bill have since revoked their support, NJSA’s focus is to promote the alternate piece of legislation which utilizes the law successfully passed in Massachusetts as a model.
Workers like Jaxheimer, Taylor, and others are provided the opportunity to flourish professionally due to the staffing industry. NJSA urges senators to vote “No” on February 2 during their senate session committee hearing.
Join the NJSA in this fight by visiting protectnjjobs.com.
Contact
New Jersey Staffing AllianceContact
NJSA Board of Directors
973-283-0072
https://www.njsa.com
NJSA Board of Directors
973-283-0072
https://www.njsa.com
Categories