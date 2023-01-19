Not Another Gallery! Hosts "The Brand New New Year Show," a Group Art Exhibition in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Through Feb. 11

From Dec. 31, 2022, to Feb. 11, 2023, Williamsburg gallery Not Another Gallery! is hosting a group show entitled "The Brand New New Year Show." To start the new year on a positive note, artist/gallerist/curator David Craig Ellis set out to assemble a group show comprised of his friends and favorite artists. The show features some of the country's top visual artists, including Rick Prol, Ivy Supersonic, Paul Kostabi, Friday Jones, Anna Gabriel, Karyn Mannix, and Mark Kostabi.