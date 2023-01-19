Not Another Gallery! Hosts "The Brand New New Year Show," a Group Art Exhibition in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Through Feb. 11
From Dec. 31, 2022, to Feb. 11, 2023, Williamsburg gallery Not Another Gallery! is hosting a group show entitled "The Brand New New Year Show." To start the new year on a positive note, artist/gallerist/curator David Craig Ellis set out to assemble a group show comprised of his friends and favorite artists. The show features some of the country's top visual artists, including Rick Prol, Ivy Supersonic, Paul Kostabi, Friday Jones, Anna Gabriel, Karyn Mannix, and Mark Kostabi.
Brooklyn, NY, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- From Dec. 31, 2022, to Feb. 11, 2023, Williamsburg gallery Not Another Gallery! is hosting a group show entitled, "The Brand New New Year Show."
To start the new year on a positive note, artist/gallerist/curator David Craig Ellis set out to assemble a group show comprised of his friends and favorite artists. The show features some of the country's top visual artists, including Rick Prol, Ivy Supersonic, Paul Kostabi, Friday Jones, Bingo Sanatra, Anna Gabriel, Karyn Mannix, Mark Kostabi, and David Craig Ellis. The event showcases new work from Jackson Pawlick, the painting dog.
"This show has a real, legitimate rock-and-roll feel to it. Almost every artist in the show has either been in a band or is somehow connected to a rock star. It's just pure, authentic fun," Ellis said.
The closing party will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. at Not Another Gallery! (see details below).
Exhibit Details
Title: The Brand New New Year Show
When: Through Feb. 11, 2023
Where: Not Another Gallery!
109 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Gallery Hours
Monday: Closed
Tuesday-Sunday: 12-6 p.m.
Admission: Free
Closing reception:
Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, 6-9 p.m.
Not Another Gallery!
109 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Some Of The Featured Artists:
Anna Gabriel
A fine art photographer who has worked with such artists as Iggy Pop, Deborah Harry, Tom Petty, and of course her father, rock star Peter Gabriel. Anna has an incredibly captivating book published by ACC Art Books featuring portraits that capture the eyes of 64 well-known celebrities.
www.eyedphotographs.com
Paul Kostabi
A founding member of rock group White Zombie, Paul Kostabi exhibits his multi-talents with colorful abstract paintings of distorted faces along with several well-known murals throughout New York City.
instagram.com/paulkostabi
Collaboration David Craig Ellis / Don Armbrust
A Canadian Artist, Ellis has been a fixture on the downtown NYC and Brooklyn art scene since the early 90’s. Ellis owns and operates “Not Another GALLERY!” in trendy Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where he exhibits his paintings, prints, posters, clothing line, tote bags, and other merchandise. In “Greetings From Walpole Island,” Ellis collaborates with fellow Canadian artist Don Armbrust.
www.davidcraigellis.com/paintings
Gina Volpe
Best known as the founding member of the extremely successful and famous punk band, Lunachicks, Volpe creates intricate, detailed paintings that fall somewhere between Mad Magazine and an actual hallucination.
https://www.ginavolpe.com/
Mark Kostabi
Known for decades as a wildly famous painter, sculptor, and extremely talented composer, Mark Kostabi paintings are in the permanent collection of The Met, The Guggenheim, and The National Gallery Of Modern Art in Rome.
http://mkostabi.com/
Rick Prol
A legendary icon of the east village art scene of the 80’s, Prol’s work is in many collections such as The Smithsonian, The Hirshhorn Museum, and The Guggenheim. Prior to experiencing his own fame and popularity, Rick Prol was the last assistant to Jean-Michel Basquiat.
https://www.instagram.com/rickprol
Caron Bernstein
“A quadruple threat.” Top model turned painter, Caron is also well known for her major label music career and supreme acting abilities in several feature films.
http://caronbernstein.com/
Jackson Pawlick
A purebred Boston Terrier, Jackson comes from a lineage of authentic pedigree, all certified with the British/American Kennel Club.
“It’s as if he was naturally drawn to the easel. I was working in the studio and he just gravitated to a blank canvas next to me and began to create. As Jackson continues to crank out masterpieces, we are currently in talks for an endorsement deal with Crayola Washable Safe Paint.” - D.C. Ellis
Media Contact
For more information about this exhibit, please contact:
David Craig Ellis
Owner/Artist/Curator
“Not Another Gallery!”
(p) 646-246-8407
dcellisstudio@gmail.com
For more information about David Craig Ellis, please visit: http://www.davidcraigellis.com
https://www.facebook.com/nitromusk
https://www.instagram.com/davidcraigellis/
For more information regarding Not Another Gallery!, please visit:
http://www.notanothergallery.com
https://www.facebook.com/notanothergallerynyc
https://www.instagram.com/notanothergallery/
To start the new year on a positive note, artist/gallerist/curator David Craig Ellis set out to assemble a group show comprised of his friends and favorite artists. The show features some of the country's top visual artists, including Rick Prol, Ivy Supersonic, Paul Kostabi, Friday Jones, Bingo Sanatra, Anna Gabriel, Karyn Mannix, Mark Kostabi, and David Craig Ellis. The event showcases new work from Jackson Pawlick, the painting dog.
"This show has a real, legitimate rock-and-roll feel to it. Almost every artist in the show has either been in a band or is somehow connected to a rock star. It's just pure, authentic fun," Ellis said.
The closing party will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. at Not Another Gallery! (see details below).
Exhibit Details
Title: The Brand New New Year Show
When: Through Feb. 11, 2023
Where: Not Another Gallery!
109 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Gallery Hours
Monday: Closed
Tuesday-Sunday: 12-6 p.m.
Admission: Free
Closing reception:
Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, 6-9 p.m.
Not Another Gallery!
109 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Some Of The Featured Artists:
Anna Gabriel
A fine art photographer who has worked with such artists as Iggy Pop, Deborah Harry, Tom Petty, and of course her father, rock star Peter Gabriel. Anna has an incredibly captivating book published by ACC Art Books featuring portraits that capture the eyes of 64 well-known celebrities.
www.eyedphotographs.com
Paul Kostabi
A founding member of rock group White Zombie, Paul Kostabi exhibits his multi-talents with colorful abstract paintings of distorted faces along with several well-known murals throughout New York City.
instagram.com/paulkostabi
Collaboration David Craig Ellis / Don Armbrust
A Canadian Artist, Ellis has been a fixture on the downtown NYC and Brooklyn art scene since the early 90’s. Ellis owns and operates “Not Another GALLERY!” in trendy Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where he exhibits his paintings, prints, posters, clothing line, tote bags, and other merchandise. In “Greetings From Walpole Island,” Ellis collaborates with fellow Canadian artist Don Armbrust.
www.davidcraigellis.com/paintings
Gina Volpe
Best known as the founding member of the extremely successful and famous punk band, Lunachicks, Volpe creates intricate, detailed paintings that fall somewhere between Mad Magazine and an actual hallucination.
https://www.ginavolpe.com/
Mark Kostabi
Known for decades as a wildly famous painter, sculptor, and extremely talented composer, Mark Kostabi paintings are in the permanent collection of The Met, The Guggenheim, and The National Gallery Of Modern Art in Rome.
http://mkostabi.com/
Rick Prol
A legendary icon of the east village art scene of the 80’s, Prol’s work is in many collections such as The Smithsonian, The Hirshhorn Museum, and The Guggenheim. Prior to experiencing his own fame and popularity, Rick Prol was the last assistant to Jean-Michel Basquiat.
https://www.instagram.com/rickprol
Caron Bernstein
“A quadruple threat.” Top model turned painter, Caron is also well known for her major label music career and supreme acting abilities in several feature films.
http://caronbernstein.com/
Jackson Pawlick
A purebred Boston Terrier, Jackson comes from a lineage of authentic pedigree, all certified with the British/American Kennel Club.
“It’s as if he was naturally drawn to the easel. I was working in the studio and he just gravitated to a blank canvas next to me and began to create. As Jackson continues to crank out masterpieces, we are currently in talks for an endorsement deal with Crayola Washable Safe Paint.” - D.C. Ellis
Media Contact
For more information about this exhibit, please contact:
David Craig Ellis
Owner/Artist/Curator
“Not Another Gallery!”
(p) 646-246-8407
dcellisstudio@gmail.com
For more information about David Craig Ellis, please visit: http://www.davidcraigellis.com
https://www.facebook.com/nitromusk
https://www.instagram.com/davidcraigellis/
For more information regarding Not Another Gallery!, please visit:
http://www.notanothergallery.com
https://www.facebook.com/notanothergallerynyc
https://www.instagram.com/notanothergallery/
Contact
Not Another GALLERY!Contact
David Craig Ellis
646-246-8407
www.notanothergallery.com
David Craig Ellis
646-246-8407
www.notanothergallery.com
Categories