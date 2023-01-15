Systweak Software Releases “Message To Unknown Number” App for iPhone Users
The app helps users send a WhatsApp message without saving someone's number.
Jaipur, India, January 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, a renowned software & app development company based out of India, has released the much-awaited “Message To Unknown Number” app for iOS. The application is already available for Android users & has helped users globally to enjoy an instant messaging experience over WhatsApp without saving someone’s contact number.
“Despite being the most practical messaging app, WhatsApp users do face a huge problem when they try to text an unknown number. The app doesn’t let users send a message to unsaved contacts. Keeping this problem in mind, our developers have designed Message To Unknown Number. It allows users to start a WhatsApp conversation with any random number without saving their contact details in the Phonebook. Hopefully, more iPhone users can take advantage of this reliable and free app to send WhatsApp texts in a single tap,” said Mr. Praveen Khanna, Product Manager, and Vice-President Systweak Software.
Here are the standard highlights of the app:
● It has a clean and intuitive UI.
● Pre-loaded with a step-by-step tutorial to use the app.
● Start a WhatsApp conversation with anyone with a single tap.
● Send customized welcome messages.
● Send urgent messages, making them go unignored for the receiver.
● Free & lightweight app.
● It doesn’t affect battery life.
“We are always geared towards providing practical & effective solutions to our end users. And, Message To Unknown Number is an outcome of the same. The app provides convenient features for iPhone users to stay in touch with anyone & everyone. It has gained popularity in Google Play Store, and it’s time for iPhone users to enjoy the same capabilities. We hope it reaches a wide user base on Apple Store as well,” expressed Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder of Systweak Software.
For more details, you can visit the official link:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/message-to-unknown-number/id1516096490
About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 21 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine CIO Review. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America, followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
