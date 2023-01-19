Author Sherry Bryant’s New Book, "Legacy of Love," Encourages Readers to Open Their Hearts and Minds to the Lord in a Series of Poems by the Author Inspired by God
Recent release “Legacy of Love,” from Covenant Books author Sherry Bryant, is a profound assemblage of poems and ruminations directly from the author's heart that explore her continued thoughts on the blessings that one can find despite one's struggles in life if they continue to grow in the light and teachings of God.
Snyder, TX, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Bryant, a loving great-grandmother who belongs to the Scurry County Poetry Society and is a member of the Texas State Poetry Society, has completed her new book, “Legacy of Love”: a heartfelt series of poems that explores life’s struggles and triumphs, and the miracles that come from a strong relationship with the Lord.
“Some of my poems are very personal, yet I feel they are meant to be shared somewhere,” writes Bryant. “If any of the poems can touch even one person’s life as they walk through their valley, I will be happy. I give God the glory for the outpouring of these words He has blessed me with. The more I write and continue to develop this gift, the greener my valleys are becoming.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sherry Bryant’s new book weaves a beautiful journey through the author’s soul as she shares her personal reflections on life and her faith in God with her readers. Each passage is expertly crafted to encourage readers to rise up to whatever challenge life throws their way and use such opportunities to grow in the Lord and look to him for guidance.
Readers can purchase “Legacy of Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Some of my poems are very personal, yet I feel they are meant to be shared somewhere,” writes Bryant. “If any of the poems can touch even one person’s life as they walk through their valley, I will be happy. I give God the glory for the outpouring of these words He has blessed me with. The more I write and continue to develop this gift, the greener my valleys are becoming.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sherry Bryant’s new book weaves a beautiful journey through the author’s soul as she shares her personal reflections on life and her faith in God with her readers. Each passage is expertly crafted to encourage readers to rise up to whatever challenge life throws their way and use such opportunities to grow in the Lord and look to him for guidance.
Readers can purchase “Legacy of Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories