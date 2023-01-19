Author Sherry Bryant’s New Book, "Legacy of Love," Encourages Readers to Open Their Hearts and Minds to the Lord in a Series of Poems by the Author Inspired by God

Recent release “Legacy of Love,” from Covenant Books author Sherry Bryant, is a profound assemblage of poems and ruminations directly from the author's heart that explore her continued thoughts on the blessings that one can find despite one's struggles in life if they continue to grow in the light and teachings of God.