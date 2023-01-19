Author Crystal Lynn Rodriguez’s New Book, "Enoch's Music Notes," is a Compelling Children’s Story About a Turtle with a Broken Shell
Recent release “Enoch's Music Notes,” from Covenant Books author Crystal Lynn Rodriguez, is a meaningful children’s story that introduces Enoch the Turtle, who learns he may have a broken shell for the rest of his life.
Albuquerque, NM, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Crystal, who lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with her husband and three boys, has completed her new book, “Enoch's Music Notes”: an impactful children’s book that shares the story of a turtle who must face a significant obstacle.
In her time before writing children’s books, Crystal earned her degree in applied science in health information technology while working forty-plus hours a week and raising her three sons. When her youngest son, Enoch, was born with a birth defect known as tracheoesophageal fistula a.k.a. TEF, she stepped up even more as a mother and took on one of the greatest challenges of her life.
It was through this that she became moved to share her and her son’s story to inspire and encourage other mothers around the world. That is how “Enoch’s Music Notes” was orchestrated.
Crystal writes, “During Enoch’s stay in the hospital, to pass time, Mom, Dad, and his brothers—Ezekiel and Carlos—made each day special for him. Enoch’s coughing was so frequent and loud due to his broken shell pushing his airways. Enoch was instructed to quarantine inside his hospital room, and anyone who came inside his room would have to wear a mask, gloves, and a hospital gown.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Crystal’s new book shares how the news of Enoch’s broken shell worries the turtle family. Enoch remains strong and courageous. He is determined to get his shell fixed no matter what.
Throughout this book, Enoch displays an incredible amount of bravery and courage in the face of despair. In the end, he learns he can create his own musical notes to his beautiful life.
Readers can purchase “Enoch's Music Notes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
