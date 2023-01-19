Author Belinda Dudley’s New Book, "The Journey of My Cancer," Explores How the Lord Granted the Author Inner Courage and Hope When Faced with a Terrifying Diagnosis

Recent release “The Journey of My Cancer: How Many Ways Can I Say Thank You, Lord?” from Covenant Books author Belinda Dudley, is a deeply personal faith-based memoir detailing the author's fight against breast cancer, and how her path to recovery was changed forever when she placed her trust in God to see her and her family through.