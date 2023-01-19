Author Belinda Dudley’s New Book, "The Journey of My Cancer," Explores How the Lord Granted the Author Inner Courage and Hope When Faced with a Terrifying Diagnosis
Recent release “The Journey of My Cancer: How Many Ways Can I Say Thank You, Lord?” from Covenant Books author Belinda Dudley, is a deeply personal faith-based memoir detailing the author's fight against breast cancer, and how her path to recovery was changed forever when she placed her trust in God to see her and her family through.
Hampton, GA, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Belinda Dudley has completed her new book, “The Journey of My Cancer: How Many Ways Can I Say Thank You, Lord?”: a stirring tale that recounts the author’s fight against breast cancer, and the inner courage and strength she found to get through it by placing her trust in God’s divine plan.
“When one is hit with the words you have cancer, all of a sudden, your whole life flashes right before your very eyes,” writes Dudley. “All of a sudden, it’s time for you to fight the fight of your life. You have to fight like your life depends on it because it does. During my cancer journey, I found that once I put all my trust in the Lord and depend on Him not only to pull me through but also to hold me and my family up as I held on to His unchanging hand, the weight of my journey would feel a little lighter. The one thing that I did know and was very sure of was that I could trust God, and His word would not ever come back void. I hope this book gives strength to the weak and hope to the hopeless.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Belinda Dudley’s new book is a powerful testament to the strength and healing God can grant to those who give themselves over to him and trust him to see them through difficult times. By sharing her story, Dudley hopes to reach others who face their own cancer diagnosis and reveal to them the ways in which their cancer journey can be forever changed by relying on the Lord to uplift them and their families.
Readers can purchase “The Journey of My Cancer: How Many Ways Can I Say Thank You, Lord?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
