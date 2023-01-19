Author Martin Orlando’s New Book, "The Maze of Anything," Follows Young Johnny as He Reveals Truths of the Universe While Finding His Own Place Among the World

Recent release “The Maze of Anything,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Martin Orlando, is a spellbinding journey through the mysteries of life that follows a man named Johnny and family's trials and struggles as they navigate the ever-changing world around them. Thought-provoking and character-driven, Orlando challenges readers to reflect and discover something new within Johnny's journey.