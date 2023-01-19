Author Martin Orlando’s New Book, "The Maze of Anything," Follows Young Johnny as He Reveals Truths of the Universe While Finding His Own Place Among the World
Recent release “The Maze of Anything,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Martin Orlando, is a spellbinding journey through the mysteries of life that follows a man named Johnny and family's trials and struggles as they navigate the ever-changing world around them. Thought-provoking and character-driven, Orlando challenges readers to reflect and discover something new within Johnny's journey.
Mesa, AZ, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Martin Orlando, who attended Middlesex County College in Edison, New Jersey and worked in the retail business for thirty-seven years until retirement, has completed his new book, “The Maze of Anything”: a powerful tale that explores the lives of young Johnny and his family as they discover the mysteries of life and the human condition.
“Have you ever wondered how certain stars in the sky line up with corresponding alignments on earth?” writes Orlando. “This story will take you on that journey with Johnny, his family, and friends through ‘The Maze of Anything.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Martin Orlando’s riveting work weaves a groundbreaking narrative that dares readers to reflect inward and question their own perceptions of reality. As Johnny and his family navigate life’s ongoing maze, Orlando reveals shocking truths that will forever alter their course in life.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Maze of Anything” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
