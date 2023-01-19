Author Mark H. Dumm’s New Book "Lawyering Into A Pandemic" is the Story of Two Legal Professionals Finding Romance While Trying to do Their Jobs During a Global Pandemic
Recent release “Lawyering Into A Pandemic,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark H. Dumm, is the story of two legal professionals, one ambitious and the other disillusioned, finding a way forward together in this bleak time.
Elizabeth, CO, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark H. Dumm, a former attorney and now husband and writer, has completed his new book, “Lawyering Into A Pandemic”: a potent story following Maeva, an able and ambitious woman coming to America as a paralegal, working in a major Denver injury defense law firm, where she meets the widowed and disillusioned David Richards, starting a professional and romantic relationship stronger than either predicted.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark H. Dumm’s whirlwind tale follows the two as they develop a mutual respect and trust from their work together in the courtroom, to a emotional and sexual attraction outside of it, but their newly flowering relationship is challenged by jealousy, violence, and most of all by the Covid-19 spread separating the two at the height of their relationship.
Readers who wish to experience this steamy work can purchase “Lawyering Into A Pandemic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
