Author Jason J. Andrew, MA, LPC-S’s New Book "Relationship Sanity: Cut the Crap That Makes Relationships Fail" Explores How to Reflect if One is Truly Ready for Marriage
Recent release “Relationship Sanity: Cut the Crap that Makes Relationships Fail,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jason J. Andrew, MA, LPC-S, is a powerful and thought-provoking read designed to help readers better understand if they are ready for the commitment of marriage, why they want to get married, and to help them prepare for any obstacles when considering matrimony.
Van Alstyne, TX, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jason J. Andrew, MA, LPC-S, who has over fifteen years of counseling experience, from working in community mental health settings to private practice, has completed his new book, “Relationship Sanity: Cut the Crap that Makes Relationships Fail”: an insightful guide to navigating one’s emotions on marriage to help readers better understand why they want to get married and realize what kind of a relationship marriage entails.
“In this book, ‘Relationship Sanity,’ my main point is to help people considering the marriage relationship really understand why they are getting married and also think about the bigger picture about being married. In other words, what is the purpose of this marriage for each person? It is my hope that this book would help somebody be more prepared when considering marriage. For me, the first thing to consider is to do a self-evaluation as to the reason you want to get married. Second, make sure you understand how complicated divorce is. In the book, I share some personal thoughts with hope to wrap up the book and allow the reader to have a better understanding of relationships. It is my desire to help people understand the reason they want to get married and help readers be more prepared for things when they consider getting married,” writes author Jason J. Andrew, MA, LPC-S.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jason J. Andrew, MA, LPC-S’s eye-opening novel encourages readers to consider things they may not have thought of while preparing to take wedding vows. Andrew lays out common pitfalls that lead to failed marriages and encourages readers to look within to help them make the best choice possible for themselves when one considering marriage.
