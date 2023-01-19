Author Jason J. Andrew, MA, LPC-S’s New Book "Relationship Sanity: Cut the Crap That Makes Relationships Fail" Explores How to Reflect if One is Truly Ready for Marriage

Recent release “Relationship Sanity: Cut the Crap that Makes Relationships Fail,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jason J. Andrew, MA, LPC-S, is a powerful and thought-provoking read designed to help readers better understand if they are ready for the commitment of marriage, why they want to get married, and to help them prepare for any obstacles when considering matrimony.