Author September Knight’s New Book, "The Little Maple Leaf," is a Story of Love and Loss of the Place You Once Called Home
Recent release “The Little Maple Leaf,” from Newman Springs Publishing author September Knight, is the story of a maple leaf experiencing the transition of life through the fall.
New York, NY, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- September Knight has completed her new book, “The Little Maple Leaf”: a touching story of a maple leaf, the last one on the tree, that has watched the seasons change and the other leaves fall, but as the last leaf on the tree it is not sad that it is happening, but instead remarks on all the things that it has loved in its time on the tree.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, September Knight’s reflecting tale showcases how it can feel to pass through time and leave parts of things behind, and though these types of things can be sad and difficult to deal with and process, it can also be a signal for change and a sign of growth because the past builds up and improves the future.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Little Maple Leaf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, September Knight’s reflecting tale showcases how it can feel to pass through time and leave parts of things behind, and though these types of things can be sad and difficult to deal with and process, it can also be a signal for change and a sign of growth because the past builds up and improves the future.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Little Maple Leaf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories