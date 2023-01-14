William Manion’s New Book, "Timmy and Tonie Play Outside," Centers Around Two Friends Who Set Off to Discover the Wonders and Excitement Waiting for Them in the Outdoors
Waupaca, WI, January 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author William Manion, a proud grandfather of nine and avid outdoorsman who enjoys any activity that takes place outside from hunting to canoeing and skiing, has completed his most recent book, “Timmy and Tonie Play Outside”: a thrilling adventure that follows two friends as they experience all the exciting outdoor activities the author used to play as a child himself.
“Watching today’s children constantly plugged into some electronic device made me realize that perhaps they don’t know what else to do with their time,” writes Manion. “Have they actually forgotten, or don’t they really know what fun can be had outside? This motivated me to engage all nine of our grandchildren and ask what they like to do when they play outside. The book is a compilation of both their outdoor activities and those I enjoyed as a child. I hope it provides children with new ideas of what fun can be had when playing outside and can bring a smile to the faces of older readers as you remember things you did as a child when you played outside.”
Published by Fulton Books, William Manion’s book is inspired by the author’s lifelong love of the outdoors that were cultivated during his formative years. With vivid artwork and multiple activities to inspire young readers, Manion’s story is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to help instill a love of the outdoors for young readers and help motivate them to forgo their electronic devices to discover the beauty and adventure that nature can hold.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Timmy and Tonie Play Outside” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
