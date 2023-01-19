A.E. Lee’s New Book, "Always," is a Profound Tale of a Young Boy Whose Mother Provides Him Comfort After a Distressing Moment Leaves Him Rattled & in Need of Reassurance
New York, NY, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author A.E. Lee, a proud mother of two and a beloved sixth-grade teacher in Fairfax County, Virginia, has completed her most recent book, “Always”: a beautiful tale of a mother’s encouraging words to her son following an incident that leaves him anxious and scared.
“Always” follows a little boy who, after a traumatic event, is worried if his mother will always be there. The mother’s soothing words help comfort the little boy back to sleep. The story in “Always” was inspired by A.E. Lee’s nightly talks with her young children after a domestic disturbance they witnessed between their father and the author. The reassurance of this story helped the children immeasurably and continues as they navigate the aftermath of a traumatic incident.
Published by Fulton Books, A.E. Lee’s book is a powerful tale for young readers who may find themselves worried and in need of comfort and assurance in their lives following events of stress and trauma. Lee provides a poignant tool for parents and guardians to connect with readers of all ages to help them overcome their fears and know that their loved ones will always be there to help them through difficult times.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Always” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Always” follows a little boy who, after a traumatic event, is worried if his mother will always be there. The mother’s soothing words help comfort the little boy back to sleep. The story in “Always” was inspired by A.E. Lee’s nightly talks with her young children after a domestic disturbance they witnessed between their father and the author. The reassurance of this story helped the children immeasurably and continues as they navigate the aftermath of a traumatic incident.
Published by Fulton Books, A.E. Lee’s book is a powerful tale for young readers who may find themselves worried and in need of comfort and assurance in their lives following events of stress and trauma. Lee provides a poignant tool for parents and guardians to connect with readers of all ages to help them overcome their fears and know that their loved ones will always be there to help them through difficult times.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Always” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories