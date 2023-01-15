Kids Preferred Announces New President, CFO and COO
East Windsor, NJ, January 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kids Preferred Elevates Three Executives to the C-Suite.
Kids Preferred LLC, a New Jersey-based consumer product manufacturer and a leader in the licensed infant & preschool children’s toys industry, has appointed Larry Presser as President and Chief Revenue Officer, Lisa Deubel as Chief Operating Officer, and Jason Myers as Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Presser will continue to be responsible for all company sales and licensing activities and will work even more closely with Ms. Deubel and Mr. Myers, both of whom will report to him directly. Mr. Presser will also work closely with Lou Premselaar, who founded the company in 2005 and who will continue in his role as Manager and Chief Executive Officer, to plan, develop and execute future strategic initiatives.
Mr. Presser, who has been with the company for fifteen years, helped establish the company as a go-to destination for parents, retailers, and licensing partners in North America.in his previous role as Vice President of Sales and Licensing. Prior to joining Kids Preferred in 2008, Mr. Presser served as a sales and marketing executive in the technology publishing industry with Ziff Davis and Future US.
Ms. Deubel and Mr. Myers will be taking over the roles formerly held by Bill McHale, former Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer, who has transitioned to an advisory role with the company.
Ms. Deubel has been with the company since 2015. Her responsibilities increased every year since then and currently include managing inventory, global supply chain, and global distribution including US warehouse operations. Ms. Deubel is also responsible for the company’s human resource function. Prior to Kids Preferred, she was employed at Toys R Us for ten years in Sales and Operations Planning.
Mr. Myers joined Kids Preferred in 2021 as Vice President of Administration and Finance. As Chief Financial Officer, he will assume oversight of all finance, legal, accounting, and reporting. He brings over twenty years of financial, sales and business operations experience to the organization. Mr. Myers was employed for over sixteen years by IPC Systems, Inc. a technology firm serving the financial services industry, where his last role was as Vice President of Sales, Offer Management, and Compensation.
“I am thrilled to begin this new phase with the Company,” Mr. Premselaar said. “While I will continue as the company’s Manager and lead the executive team as Chief Executive Officer, I enthusiastically welcome the opportunity to promote, nurture and work with the company’s new executives in their individual roles and collectively. I am confident in their abilities and excited for the future of company and the Kids Preferred brand.”
About Kids Preferred
For over 40 years, Kids Preferred has been dedicated to creating superior quality, innovative toys, and gifts for children of all ages using unique, playful designs that help instill a love of learning and create everlasting childhood memories. The company's distinctive toys and gifts are marketed under their own Kids Preferred™ brands and through licensed brands including Carter's®, ©Disney, The World of Eric Carle™, Guess How Much I Love You™, Beatrix Potter™ and more.
Kids Preferred LLC, a New Jersey-based consumer product manufacturer and a leader in the licensed infant & preschool children’s toys industry, has appointed Larry Presser as President and Chief Revenue Officer, Lisa Deubel as Chief Operating Officer, and Jason Myers as Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Presser will continue to be responsible for all company sales and licensing activities and will work even more closely with Ms. Deubel and Mr. Myers, both of whom will report to him directly. Mr. Presser will also work closely with Lou Premselaar, who founded the company in 2005 and who will continue in his role as Manager and Chief Executive Officer, to plan, develop and execute future strategic initiatives.
Mr. Presser, who has been with the company for fifteen years, helped establish the company as a go-to destination for parents, retailers, and licensing partners in North America.in his previous role as Vice President of Sales and Licensing. Prior to joining Kids Preferred in 2008, Mr. Presser served as a sales and marketing executive in the technology publishing industry with Ziff Davis and Future US.
Ms. Deubel and Mr. Myers will be taking over the roles formerly held by Bill McHale, former Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer, who has transitioned to an advisory role with the company.
Ms. Deubel has been with the company since 2015. Her responsibilities increased every year since then and currently include managing inventory, global supply chain, and global distribution including US warehouse operations. Ms. Deubel is also responsible for the company’s human resource function. Prior to Kids Preferred, she was employed at Toys R Us for ten years in Sales and Operations Planning.
Mr. Myers joined Kids Preferred in 2021 as Vice President of Administration and Finance. As Chief Financial Officer, he will assume oversight of all finance, legal, accounting, and reporting. He brings over twenty years of financial, sales and business operations experience to the organization. Mr. Myers was employed for over sixteen years by IPC Systems, Inc. a technology firm serving the financial services industry, where his last role was as Vice President of Sales, Offer Management, and Compensation.
“I am thrilled to begin this new phase with the Company,” Mr. Premselaar said. “While I will continue as the company’s Manager and lead the executive team as Chief Executive Officer, I enthusiastically welcome the opportunity to promote, nurture and work with the company’s new executives in their individual roles and collectively. I am confident in their abilities and excited for the future of company and the Kids Preferred brand.”
About Kids Preferred
For over 40 years, Kids Preferred has been dedicated to creating superior quality, innovative toys, and gifts for children of all ages using unique, playful designs that help instill a love of learning and create everlasting childhood memories. The company's distinctive toys and gifts are marketed under their own Kids Preferred™ brands and through licensed brands including Carter's®, ©Disney, The World of Eric Carle™, Guess How Much I Love You™, Beatrix Potter™ and more.
Contact
Kids PreferredContact
Daniela Valencia
732-274-1144
www.kidspreferred.com
Daniela Valencia
732-274-1144
www.kidspreferred.com
Categories