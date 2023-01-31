Sci-Fi Time Travel Romance Sequel to the Popular Novel, “The Winding,” Set for Release Feb 1
Second installment of the Time Corrector trilogy, entitled, “The Movement,” promises more action, passion, and complex narratives that weave in and out of timelines and defies being pigeonholed into one genre. Can Vincent stop Vandal from destroying everything he cares about and reset time so he can find happiness and love? Fans will have the answers when the book drops on February 1, 2023.
Charleston, SC, January 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vincent Abajian, the charismatic CEO of Quantum World, is back with a new set of time-related paradoxes and pitfalls to resolve in “The Movement,” the highly anticipated follow-up to “The Winding,” released in 2021. This is the second book in the Time Corrector series written by Avi Datta, professor and novelist.
“What sets my book apart is its non-linear structure, vivid depictions of scenes, and unresolvable romantic feelings that are only expressed through body language. The story has multiple points of view, a dramatic climax, and does not stick to a particular genre,” states Datta.
The book opens in April 2027, a few years after “The Winding,” and immediately plunges the reader into intense drama: Vincent must save an injured woman while he battles the mysterious Vandal. Vincent’s unique ability to “correct” time by entering a time/space warp is at the novel's core. He must make split-second decisions that often have unintended consequences for the past, present, and future.
Vincent is still haunted by the death of his first love, Akane. In the previous book, an alternate reality version of her, named, Emika, gave him some temporary comfort, but their relationship fell apart. In this installment, Emika gives birth to a child fathered by Vincent and she knows she must keep it a secret from him. This could be difficult when they meet up at a conference where Vincent plans to introduce The Mind, Quantum World’s latest device that promises to finally meld the human brain with artificial intelligence.
“The Winding” earned the Global Book Award’s Gold medal in the Sci-Fi Romance category and Reader’s Favorite Top Five Sci-Fi/Time Travel Fiction. “The Movement” has been receiving praise from many early reviewers.
“The novel offers a wealth of perspectives and surprises, with Datta taking great care to guide readers through the labyrinth of time jumps, A.I. surprises, alternate histories, and Jack Kirby-scaled visions... This time-bending epic blends SF, romance, and adventure on the grandest scale.” —Booklife by Publisher’s Weekly
“Blending mythology, cyberpunk, and hard science fiction, ‘The Movement’ offers a mind-bending mix of realities and timelines that both boggles the brain and entertains the mind” —San Francisco Book Review
“Avi Datta’s ‘The Movement’ continues Vincent’s sci-fi adventure with an intricate, mind-opening depiction of love, time travel, artificial intelligence, and other thought-provoking sci-fi topics” —Manhattan Book Review
"The Movement" is available at all major online retailers, including Amazon.
About the Author
Avi Datta is a professor of Strategy, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship at Illinois State University. He is also affiliated with the Institute of Innovation Research at Hitotsubashi University, Tokyo, Japan. He is also an avid painter, a coffee enthusiast, and a watch collector. He plans a third book in the Time Corrector series, called, “The Reset,” to be released in 2024.
Avi works with Bublish, whose mission is to empower entrepreneurial authors with the tools, resources, and programs they need to be successful in today’s competitive book marketplace.
More info:
https://avi-datta.com/
https://www.facebook.com/authoravidatta
https://twitter.com/avimanyu_datta
https://bublish.com
