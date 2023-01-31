Sci-Fi Time Travel Romance Sequel to the Popular Novel, “The Winding,” Set for Release Feb 1

Second installment of the Time Corrector trilogy, entitled, “The Movement,” promises more action, passion, and complex narratives that weave in and out of timelines and defies being pigeonholed into one genre. Can Vincent stop Vandal from destroying everything he cares about and reset time so he can find happiness and love? Fans will have the answers when the book drops on February 1, 2023.