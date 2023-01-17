Valentine Roofing Ranks #19 in Top 100 Companies to Work for 2022 by Seattle Business Magazine
Valentine Roofing, a leading home improvement contractor serving the greater Puget Sound with a customer-first focus, has been named one of Seattle Business magazine’s Washington’s Best Companies to Work for. Valentine Roofing credits its employees for creating a company culture of positivity and success that has led to a premier work environment.
Valentine Roofing claimed a spot in the top 20% of the list, ranking number 19. Thanks to the dedication and hard work of its employees along with continued efforts to create a culture that benefits the customer, company and team. 2022 brought many challenges to the roofing and home improvement industry – rising prices, material shortages.
This annual program was created by Seattle Business magazine and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Washington, benefiting the area's economy, workforce and businesses. Valentine Roofing has been named one of this year’s Washington’s Best Companies to Work for.
"We are thrilled to have been recognized as one of Washingtons premier workplaces. At Valentine Roofing we believe that investing in our employees is the key to our success,” commented Steven Heller, Sales and Technology Manager at Valentine Roofing. He went on to say, “From our comprehensive training programs to our generous benefits, we strive to create a positive and supportive work environment where everyone can thrive. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are honored to be recognized among the best in the industry."
To be considered for participation, companies had to have a facility in Washington state, have at least 15 employees working in the eligible counties, and be in business a minimum of one year.
Companies from across Washington entered the two-part survey process to determine Washington’s Companies to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.
The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Washington, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.
Valentine Roofing is a home improvement contractor specializing in exterior projects. Providing roofing, windows, and gutter services throughout Puget Sound. Our team focuses on providing world class customer experience. We call this the Valentine Experience. It is defined by seamless communication, meticulous clean up, and always going the extra mile for our customers.
