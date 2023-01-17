Maltawell Holdings, Inc. Publishes Ukraine War Policy Brief and White Paper
Maltawell Holdings, Inc. released a policy brief and 36-page white paper containing its study and analysis of the war's impact on Ukraine's evacuated international students from Africa.
Durham, NC, January 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fotini Press, a division of Maltawell Holdings, Inc., announced that it published a policy brief and companion white paper about the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War upon international students attending Ukrainian universities. The documents outline the complex web of European immigration and higher education requirements jeopardizing college students during wartime or crises. In addition, the report is the first to document an aspect of the ongoing war lacking international support from government and higher education leaders.
The brief and paper present a 10-month analysis of the evacuation and post-evacuation trials of 1,000 African college students dispersed throughout Europe since the attack on February 24, 2022. From initial racially tinged rejections at Ukraine’s border exits to visa rejections in safe harbor countries to policies forcing the students back into the warzone they escaped, the white paper explains and contrasts the treatment of the African students as compared to their native-born Ukrainian collegiate peers.
The white paper provides recommendations and solutions to remedy the hardship experienced by all of Ukraine’s former international students. A strategic and tactical roadmap that includes technology applications is detailed for future higher education policymaking.
The policy brief is free for download from the company website. The companion 36-page white paper is available for purchase at the Maltawell Holdings website or through a request to its public relations team.
Maltawell Holdings, Inc. is a consulting company in Durham, NC. The company assists corporations, organizations, and groups in crisis that believe they need help to attain project success. Maltawell Holdings achieves this result through customized services, research, and analysis. Contact Maltawell Holdings for more information.
