Local Click A.D.S. Achieves Certification in Retargeting
Local Click A.D.S. has achieved certification for outstanding knowledge and expertise in retargeting. The certification was obtained by studying the latest strategies, passing comprehensive testing and outperformance of the national average. Local Click A.D.S. is a leading digital marketing agency that specializes in helping local companies grow their brand and reputation using industry-leading strategies and techniques.
Albany, NY, January 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Local Click A.D.S., a leading digital marketing agency led by James Sweeney, is proud to announce that they have been certified in recognition of their outstanding knowledge and expertise in the marketing discipline of "Retargeting."
The certification was achieved through rigorous hours of studying and learning the latest and most innovative retargeting strategies, comprehensive testing, and completing a case study practicum where their results consistently outperformed the national average.
"We are thrilled to receive this certification, as it recognizes our dedication to staying ahead of the curve in retargeting and other digital marketing strategies," said James Sweeney, CEO of Local Click A.D.S. "Our team is constantly seeking new and innovative ways to help our clients grow their business, and this certification is a testament to our commitment to excellence."
Local Click A.D.S. specializes in helping local companies grow their brand and reputation using industry-leading strategies and techniques. In addition to retargeting, the agency offers a range of services including boosting traffic, premium video content, brand and reputation management, and social media.
"We understand that it can be difficult for local companies to keep up with the latest marketing strategies," said Sweeney. "That's why we're passionate about continuing to help companies find the newest and best ways to drive waves of new clients to their door."
For more information about Local Click A.D.S. and their services, please contact them at (518) 396-5885 or visit their website at www.localclickads.com.
About Local Click A.D.S.
Local Click A.D.S. is a leading digital marketing agency based in Cambridge, NY within the Capital Region of Albany, NY. They specialize in helping local companies grow their brand and reputation using industry-leading strategies and techniques. The agency offers a range of services including boosting traffic, premium video content, brand and reputation management, and social media.
