iSunshare Release Free ISO Image Software to Burn, Create and Extract ISO
iSunshare ISO Genius is the free ISO Image software which enables users to burn, extract and create the ISO file simply.
California City, CA, January 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- iSunshare announced its new version for ISO image utility—ISO Genius, which enables users to burn ISO to CD/DVD. This free ISO image software allows users to create ISO image file quickly and safely. iSunshare ISO Genius is designed with intuitive interface so that everyone can easily handle it.
iSunshare ISO Genius is released to help users deal with ISO issue. With this software, users can freely burn ISO to USB, CD or DVD. Besides, they can extract contents from ISO in minutes. It is also convenient to create the unique ISO image file so as to store data. There is no doubt that it is 100% safe to deal with ISO data by using iSunshare ISO Genius.
“When it comes to ISO image file, many people have no idea about accessing data in it. Thus, we make ISO Genius software to help them access the content of an ISO image. Taking other factors into consideration, ISO image creation feature is added in order to help making the unique ISO image so that common people can get more familiar with ISO,” said Johnson, one of the designer of iSunshare, “CD/DVD, USB is the common devices to store ISO image file. We also set up the function to burn ISO image file to CD, DVD or USB. It is also possible for you to convert CD/DVD content to ISO image file. What’s more important is that ISO Genius is free to use for all functions, which is the welfare for iSunshare users.”
Windows users can apply this app to burn the Windows ISO to USB and make it bootable so as to install Windows. 3 steps are needed: Choose the Burn option, select the Windows ISO file, connect the USB device and choose it, confirm burning and waiting. After that, users can take this USB to boot other computer for Windows installation.
This ISO utility is totally free so that everyone can download and use it. It supports all versions of Windows operating systems. For More details, visit: https://www.isunshare.com/iso-genius/ .
