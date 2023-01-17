Singer-songwriter/Producer Tejai Moore Signs Management with Two Queens Media
Vero Beach, FL, January 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Singer-songwriter/producer Tejai Moore is the latest multi-talented creator to sign with Two Queens Media. With the release of his latest single "Letter to God" on January 1st, the laid-back, smooth and charismatic singer is praising God in advance for the opportunities that lay ahead.
Tejai Moore is a singer of hip-hop-infused smooth R&B and Pop who also works as a songwriter for hire. Born in Miami, Florida but raised around the world in a military family, he began pursuing music as a vocation after he graduated from high school in Germany. Starting out as Lil T in 2002, he moved on to share the stage with artists including Migos, Jagged Edge, and Sean Kingston in Europe before moving back to the U.S. in 2007. He had a brief label affiliation with GS Boyz in the late 2000s, which dissolved when the project split. He then carved a path as a songwriter for hire, including writing the 2013 Curtis Moore single "Lipstick" before releasing his own debut EP, Drums & Heartbeats which arrived on Valentine's Day of 2014. In between time, he had co-written a reworking of Anita Baker's "Sweet Love" called "Street Love," which became the debut single for British boy band and X Factor finalists Rough Copy. Released by Epic in June 2014, it reached the Top 30 of the U.K.'s R&B singles chart. Later that year, Top Notch Music released Moore's stand-alone single "Let's Fly." His second EP, Irregular, followed via 341 Music Group in 2016. A year later, Moore was featured on the Swagger Splash tune "Around Me," and he self-released his full-length solo debut, Write My Wrongs, in 2018.
Back with a new melodic-pop sound, Letter to God features a sample of Amanda Perez' hit song Angel. The single bridges gaps between genres, faith and people. Moore says, "My music literally sounds like Faith because it just be me and God in the studio. Literally."
Chi Meechieono is excited about bringing awareness to Tejai's music through publicity. "Tejai Moore is not just any singer. He's a triple-threat creative artist that will soon be widely known; not just for his music, but for the creative and humble human he is," says Chi.
"Two Queens Media is delighted to welcome Moore to our family," says talent manager Lynnecia Eley. "Our goal is to help Tejai Moore to feel supported in his creativity and have the greatest chance to share his music with a wider audience."
Learn more about Tejai Moore on allmusic.com (https://www.allmusic.com/artist/tejai-moore-mn0003363666) and listen to his music on all streaming platforms. For bookings and partnerships, contact pr@twoqueens.media.
