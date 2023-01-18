Cyndi Cummings and Turnkey Transitions present "Best Solutions for Liquidating the Extra Stuff," a free seminar, on Thursday, January 26, 2023
Join Certified Senior Downsizing Coach Cyndi Cummings for this free event and hear about helpful tips on liquidating the items you no longer need. Cyndi will share her experience from the perspective of a real estate professional and professional move manager.
Austin, TX, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Moving is a big project at any stage of life but, for the older adult, it comes with some specific challenges. With more than 20 years of Austin real estate experience, certified senior downsizing coach Cyndi Cummings will share her insights that will help homeowners - particularly older adults and their families - with their biggest decisions related to living their best lives, wherever that may be.
“Simplifying your life should leave you overjoyed, not overwhelmed,” says Cummings, who is also a REALTOR® and founder of Turnkey Transitions®. “It is to everyone’s benefit to take steps toward making the most of our lives in order to ‘age well.’”
Liquidating personal household items and collectibles is not as easy as it looks on television. The surplus of certain items makes selling them difficult, while the popularity of others make them very valuable. For those wondering what to let go of and when, or planning to downsize and simplify, this seminar is a must. Cyndi will answer these questions and more: “How do I know the value of china, crystal, and other glassware? How much is ‘enough’ to warrant a professional estate sale? When and how are estate sales conducted? What fees are associated with estate liquidation services? What other options are there for handling remaining ‘stuff?’”
The in-person event will take place on Thursday, January 26, 1:30-2:30 PM at Lakeline Oaks Retirement Community, 1905 S Lakeline Blvd., Cedar Park, TX 78613. The seminar is free, but advance registration is appreciated. Visit www.turnkeytransitions.com/events for more information and to register.
About Cyndi Cummings and Turkey Transitions®:
With 20 years of Austin real estate experience, Cyndi Cummings has added Move Management services to her real estate company. Turnkey Transitions® provides clients with a true "turnkey" experience. That means no need to call multiple vendors to handle everything a move entails, no unknown service providers entering the home and no stress from having to manage multiple processes. This dedicated service not only comes with the care one would expect from a company specializing in working with elders and boomers, it alleviates strain between parents and adult children, helping to keep relationships strong throughout the move. For more information, visit www.turnkeytransitions.com.
