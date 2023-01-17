Big Bus Dream’s New Video for “The Word” Addresses the Religious Agenda in the US
Matthews, NC, January 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Big Bus Dream’s new video for “The Word” is a take on the dangers of religion driving policy in the US. The video is also the name of the 2nd single from the current release, “Hear Me Roar,” which is roaring through the internet. A key line from the video: “The Word is you,” sums up the video’s message. You can watch the video via the link: Hear Me Roar video.
October 28 was the initial release date for the Album release, now fully available on all streaming platforms, created entirely by Mike Shannon aka Big Bus Dream and 4thWard Records. The Indie Alternative Rock artist blends wisdom, passion, and experience into the current album, with a message for a better future.
The artist has been known online for his 2021 release “Giant in My Mind,” which was praised by critics: “So many stand-out lyrics crop up throughout the project, and thanks to beautiful melodies and natural, peaceful arrangements, these connect on a profound level.” – Stereo Stickman
An initial video for the single, Hear Me Roar, from the current release of the same name is up on YouTube. The video has caught attention for its outspoken lyrics.
Contact Information
Michael Shannon
4thWard Records
Matthews North Carolina, 28104
+1 704-560-9827
www.bigbusdream.com
October 28 was the initial release date for the Album release, now fully available on all streaming platforms, created entirely by Mike Shannon aka Big Bus Dream and 4thWard Records. The Indie Alternative Rock artist blends wisdom, passion, and experience into the current album, with a message for a better future.
The artist has been known online for his 2021 release “Giant in My Mind,” which was praised by critics: “So many stand-out lyrics crop up throughout the project, and thanks to beautiful melodies and natural, peaceful arrangements, these connect on a profound level.” – Stereo Stickman
An initial video for the single, Hear Me Roar, from the current release of the same name is up on YouTube. The video has caught attention for its outspoken lyrics.
Contact Information
Michael Shannon
4thWard Records
Matthews North Carolina, 28104
+1 704-560-9827
www.bigbusdream.com
Contact
4thWard RecordsContact
Michael Shannon
704-560-9827
www.bigbusdream.com
Michael Shannon
704-560-9827
www.bigbusdream.com
Categories