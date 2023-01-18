W.D.O.P.E. Dopetrackz Radio - Music Submission Service
Miami, FL, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dopetrackz Radio today announced "Music Submissions for Artists," a new service for Dopetrackz.com. Featured Weekly Artist is a promotion campaign where Artist music content will be placed in the Featured Artist Section on Top of the Home Page for 7 days then moved to the New Music Section after. Song Placement on Dopetrackz Radio (New Music Block) and Promotion on all of Dopetrackz Radio social media. It offers a new way for independent artist to promote their music on a Worldwide platform, gaining more exposure and the chance to be heard around the world.
“DopeTrackz Radio has truly been an outstanding radio station that helps artists get their music to reach new levels,” a quote from one of the many reviews left on the radio stations Google My Business profile. “Very professional and quick turnaround! I would recommend this station for all Independent Artists.”
"Music Submissions for Artists" is available now. For more information on the Featured Weekly Artist promotion campaign, visit https://dopetrackz.com/music-submission
“DopeTrackz Radio has truly been an outstanding radio station that helps artists get their music to reach new levels,” a quote from one of the many reviews left on the radio stations Google My Business profile. “Very professional and quick turnaround! I would recommend this station for all Independent Artists.”
"Music Submissions for Artists" is available now. For more information on the Featured Weekly Artist promotion campaign, visit https://dopetrackz.com/music-submission
Contact
Dopetrackz RadioContact
Mayor Villar
407-989-0411
https://dopetrackz.com/music-submission
Mayor Villar
407-989-0411
https://dopetrackz.com/music-submission
Categories