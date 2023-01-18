Redline Minds, LLC. Recognized for a Prestigious Web Award
Redline Minds wins at the 8th Web Excellence Awards Competition for Website / Health for their work on JewellNursingSupplies.com.
Jefferson City, TN, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has announced the excellence award winners to highlight last year's "best of the best" in web design and development.
Redline Minds, LLC. was recognized for their excellence with the excellence award for the Website / Health category.
"I have an amazing team and it feels great to receive industry recognition for the high-quality work that we do. We have data showing that our site designs improve performance but we really enjoy being recognized by our peers." - Lori Appleman, founder
In this high-tech digital world, the role of creative artists has become central to every domain. Be it developing a website or mobile app, working on social media campaigns, or producing videos, the role played by these creators cannot be underestimated. Their dedication and creativity are laudable, from designers to creators, freelancers, creative agencies, and entrepreneurs worldwide. With this idea in mind, the Web Excellence Awards brings one of the most prestigious competitions to promote excellence on the Web and applaud the incredible works of creative artists. Like every competition, the Web Excellence Awards is pleased to have received hundreds of entries worldwide and is now announcing the winners.
The 8th Web Excellence Awards competition saw over 1,200 entries from 39 countries worldwide, including 47 US States and other countries such as Australia, Canada, Italy, the UK, Slovenia, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Germany, and so on. The Web Excellence Awards winners are selected by marketing gurus, advertisers, communications specialists, and web experts. These experts base their evaluation on the innovation, creativity, implementation, and impacts of all the projects submitted.
The Web Excellence Awards primarily aim to acknowledge and promote creative ideas, business models, and innovative technologies on the Web. The Excellence Awards winners are chosen from six categories: website, advertising & marketing, video and podcast, apps & mobile, social media, and printing. Each category includes themes ranging from activism to health and beauty, fitness, sports, travel, etc. These winners inspire millions to think out of the box through their work and innovative approach. Due to the constantly evolving nature of digital projects and the emergence of distinguished artists, choosing the winners has been challenging and astounding. For more information, visit the Web Excellence Awards online: https://we-awards.com/winners/.
About WE-Awards
The Web Excellence Awards provides a platform for entrepreneurs, web developers, and digital gurus to showcase their work and participate in web awards competitions held regularly across the globe. It aims to become one of the most prestigious web competitions to accolade winners' creativity, innovation, and dedication.
For press information, contact:
Daniel Martin
WE-Awards
info@we-awards.com
Lori Appleman
Redline Minds, LLC.
lori@redlineminds.com
www.redlineminds.com
