Loveforce International Declares "Life Is Beautiful"
Santa Clarita, CA, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 20, Loveforce International will declare "Life Is Beautiful" through the release of a new Digital Music Single. The Single is by Loveforce International Recording Artist The Loveforce Collective.
The Loveforce Collective’s new Digital Music Single is an upbeat instrumental meant to elicit a light, happy mood from listeners. The beat is steady and the instrumentation is a combination of high register synthesizer and light, jazzy guitar work.
“This single is a continuation of our positive, uplifting and thought-provoking releases for January,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. We want people to be able to close their eyes and let this single take them to their happy place, wherever that is,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Single “Life Is Beautiful” by The Loveforce Collective, will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For more information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The Loveforce Collective’s new Digital Music Single is an upbeat instrumental meant to elicit a light, happy mood from listeners. The beat is steady and the instrumentation is a combination of high register synthesizer and light, jazzy guitar work.
“This single is a continuation of our positive, uplifting and thought-provoking releases for January,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. We want people to be able to close their eyes and let this single take them to their happy place, wherever that is,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Single “Life Is Beautiful” by The Loveforce Collective, will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For more information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories