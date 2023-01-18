Forever Rare Color Diamonds Ltd., Operating Under Trade Name Forever Rare, Completes Acquisition of Assets, Client-Base & Goodwill of the Premier Diamond Group
Toronto, Canada, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Forever Rare is pleased to announce the acquisition and its president / director Mr. Jesse D’Cruz opines that the former clients of Premier Diamond Group shall be in capable hands as the synergy that exists between the acquiring and acquired corporations will be seamless and beneficial to the clients of Premier Diamond Group.
Mr. D’Cruz notes, “Clients shall require and expect the same service and expertise in managing clients affairs as they relate to the acquisition and disposition of their natural color diamond and or gemstone portfolios.”
Forever Rare has operated as a distributor and broker of rare and valuable natural color diamonds and gemstones since 2013. In concert with its associated and related corporate entities the company has provided diverse services on behalf of its own clients. These services include the fabrication of unique custom designed jewelry creations incorporating clients diamonds / gemstones in order to showcase the rarity and aesthetically pleasing beauty of these earthly treasures. It is the view of Forever Rare that the re-marketing of clients diamonds / gemstones are greatly enhanced by showcasing them in one of a kind jewelry creations.
In addition, Forever Rare has through several of its related and associated companies conducted both in person and online auctions to best maximize potential returns on behalf of those of its clients who are interested in such matters. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions in person auctions were suspended in early 2020 and replaced by an aggressive online marketing strategy.
In addition to these diverse undertakings on behalf of its clients, Forever Rare is contemplating the establishment of a entirely unique platform in the diamond industry which entails the creation of Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as a complimentary venue to re-market client holdings and potentially earn long term income for its clients as well. The creation of this platform is presently in development and its launch is anticipated for the first quarter of 2024.
Given the addition of the Premier Diamond Group client-base to an already significant and existing client base Mr. D’Cruz believes that “the sheer volume of natural color diamond purchases going forward will enable Forever Rare to source the highest quality rare and valuable natural color diamonds and gemstones from its existing international supplier network. These are exciting times in the diamond / jewelry business and we are anxious to assist and advise the former clients of Premier Diamond Group through our team of professional and experienced diamond traders / brokers.
Contact:
Jesse D’Cruz
Direct: jesse@forever-rare.com
Company: info@forever-rare.com
Web: www.forever-rare.com
First Canadian Place
5600 - 100 King Street West
Toronto, ON Canada
M5X 1A3
Tel : 416- 766-5969
Toll Free -1-800-752-3966
Categories